Kyle Richards Reunites with Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards for Karaoke Night Ahead of Niece’s Wedding

Kyle Richards is putting family drama aside to reunite with her sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards for a special occasion.

On Thursday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, and her siblings kicked off the wedding festivities for her niece Whitney Davis with a karaoke night. The trio — and some of their daughters — sang their own rendition of Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family.”

“Pre wedding celebration with my sisters and our offspring 👯‍♀️,” Kyle shared on Instagram alongside a clip of the lively performance.

In the comment section, Kathy, 64, added, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Such a beautiful night with “Our Family” !!! We love you @whittlesdavis@Lukewhite 🤍🤍🤍🤍💍👰‍♀️🤵”

The sisters reunited for Davis’ wedding shower last month; however, Kyle revealed that her relationship with Kathy remained strained after their feud came to a head at the RHOBH season 12 reunion, which aired in October.

“Things are obviously not great — I think most people know that,” the reality star told E! News. “But we're family, we're blood. We'll always come back together."

Kyle added the pair will always come together for the sake of family, sharing, "It's my niece's special day and she's going to be getting married, and we're all going to be together there. We'll be, of course, civil and nice and hopefully, one day, be back to normal again."

In April, Kyle shared with PEOPLE that she hoped to mend fences with her sister over time.

"We'll get there one day, you know, it takes time," Kyle said about her hopes of a reconciliation between the pair. "Family's complicated. You know, we're no different than anybody else except we're in the public eye. But, we've gone through hard times before and we've always come back together. So that's the hope."

The tension between the pair stems back to filming RHOBH in Aspen, which aired in September, where off-camera drama crept into their personal relationship. On the trip, Lisa Rinna and her fellow cast members recounted Kathy having a meltdown after Rinna began drinking Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila over Kathy's Casa Del Sol tequila — in which she and her daughters Paris and Nicky are investors — and wouldn't join her conga line.

The argument escalated when Kathy became upset at Kyle for not defending her after Rinna's apparent snub. Kathy could be heard saying "too f---ing disgusting," as she walked away and separated from the group. She added, "I am f---ing pissed off!"

When Kyle spoke about the incident at the reunion, she wiped away tears as she shared the broken state of their relationship. "I need to end up in a better place here with her than when she came," she said.

