Kyle Richards Fires Back After Being Accused of Using a Family Pic for 'Damage Control' amid Separation

Kyle Richards isn't afraid to clap back — or flip back, as it were — to online critics.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, was among the first people to respond when she was accused of posting a photo with her daughter Alexia, 27, as "damage control" amid her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

On Tuesday, the reality star posted a carousel of snapshots and videos on Instagram from her family's recent trip to Aspen, Colorado, to attend her niece Whitney Davis's wedding. She included a picture of herself with her Buying Beverly Hills husban, 53, and their daughters: Alexia, Farrah, 34, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

Amid the many comments on the post, one person wrote, "We love 'damage control' Kyle 😂💖," implying that Richards was hoping to cover up an admittedly "challenging" time with her happy family photo.

The mom of four had a fiery response to the accusation. "If y'all like to read into every little crumb, read into this," she wrote, adding a middle finger emoji.



The feisty words came after PEOPLE confirmed last week that Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage. "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family," a source said.

The pair later released a joint statement addressing the separation. "In regards to the news that came out about us today ... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," Richards shared on her Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

The same statement, which Umansky also shared on his Instagram, continued: "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

It seems RHOBH fans will get a front-row seat to see how some elements of the separation played out. PEOPLE has learned that Bravo cameras have picked up again — despite the fact that filming for season 13 of the reality show recently concluded prior to the news of the couple's separation.

Andy Cohen also teased that the pair’s relationship would be featured on RHOBH's upcoming 13th season on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM's Radio Andy.

“Um, what am I gonna say to this?” he responded when asked by a listener if filming would resume in light of the news. “I wanna say that this will be included next season of Beverly Hills in some way, shape or form, that’s all I’ll say.”

On Tuesday, Richards' costar Garcelle Beauvais shared an update on how her friend is doing amid this big change in her personal life. “I just texted her and said, ‘[Are you] OK?’” the actress told Page Six. “And she replied — I didn’t expect a reply for days — but she just said she’s hanging in there.”



No return date has been set for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Seasons 1–12 can be streamed in full on Peacock.

