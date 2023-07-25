Kyle Richards Says Not Wearing Her Wedding Ring Wasn't Related to Her Separation: ‘I Lift Weights’

Kyle Richards is sharing the story behind why she was pictured without her wedding ring, insisting it has "nothing" to do with her and her husband Mauricio Umanksy’s separation.

On Monday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, appeared in an Amazon Live where she recalled how being photographed without her wedding ring on back in February spared a collection of rumors about her marriage.

“You guys may know there was a picture of me without my ring on,” said Richards. "And people must assume now, ‘Oh, because Kyle and Maurcio have been going through a hard time, that’s why I didn’t have my ring on.’ And that is not why I didn’t have my ring on."

Instead, Richards said her new workout regimen was to blame. "I didn’t have my ring on because I lift weights,’ she said. “And it will bend the ring, ruin the ring, and it hurts. So I take my ring off when I lift weights and I was working out, lifting weights in the gym.”



The reality star went on to explain that she had been working out when her daughter Portia, 15, whom she shares with Umansky, told her it was time for her to go to school. “Portia came out and said, ‘Time to go to school,' " said Richards. "And I jumped in the car, and we were running to grab muffins and coffee she wanted to bring for her teacher in the morning and paparazzi saw me without a ring."

Richards admitted that being pictured sans wedding ring “sparked a lot of stuff” on the hit Bravo series “that actually wasn’t even true.”



“You’ll understand when you see the season,” she said, later adding that season 13 of the show will air in late fall. “But that is not because Mo and I have been having a hard time; that has nothing to do with why I didn’t have a ring on my finger."

Umansky, 53, previously addressed the speculation too, during an early April episode of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's podcast, Two T's In a Pod. "We're not getting divorced," he said. "I mean, it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline."



PEOPLE exclusively reported the news earlier this month that Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage. The couple, a source said, had been "separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

After publishing the story on July 3, Richards and Umansky, who married in 1996, both shared a joint statement on their social media accounts confirming the news but clarifying that they weren't planning to divorce.



"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," the two said. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part," they continued. "Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."



PEOPLE has since learned that the cameras have picked up again for the RHOBH amid the news of the couple's separation, despite the fact that filming for season 13 had concluded before the news broke.

Earlier this month, Richards RHOBH’s costar Garcelle Beauvais said she was “hanging in there” amid her separation. “I just texted her and said, ‘[Are you] OK?’ ” actress Beauvais, 56, told Page Six. “And she replied — I didn’t expect a reply for days — but she just said she’s hanging in there.”

