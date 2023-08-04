Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade 'Poke Fun' at Relationship Buzz in 'Fall in Love with Me' Music Video

There will be a very familiar face in Morgan Wade's forthcoming music video.

Kyle Richards, who is famously friends with the rising country singer, will star as Wade's forthcoming music video for "Fall in Love with Me."

In a joint Instagram video on Friday, the pair revealed that Richards, 54, is actually playing Wade's love interest in the visual.

"I've done several music videos and every time there's someone in it they always assume we're dating or something's going on," Wade explained. "If you go on the Internet, you'll see people are obsessed with us being friends."

Richards teased, "Excuse me, they want to know why I'm friends with you."

The musician, 28, noted they wanted to have the last laugh when it came to speculation around their friendship. "We thought it would kind of be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," Wade shared. "The Internet is going to be popping off about this one I'm sure."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added, "Well, if they're gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about."

Richards also explained how the pair got to be such good friends: "I heard Morgan on the radio. I heard ‘Wilder Days' and then I went to all the others and I was like, ‘Wow, this girl is blowing me away with her voice and lyrics.' And I looked her up on Instagram and I was like, ‘Oh, the tattoos and everything. I wasn't expecting all that.'"



The Bravo star then explained that their friendship blossomed after she followed Wade and received a DM from the "Psychopath" singer.

Richards has previously posted about their "unlikely" bond on the social media platform, as well.

"I stalked @morganwademusic on IG after listening to her music while driving solo from Utah to Colorado while making #housewivesofthenorthpole & today we met up in person for the 1st time. The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries 💞" Richards wrote on Instagram in February 2022.

The duo have since spent a lot of time together, working out and vacationing with other Housewives stars. Wade and Richards have often posted about their whereabouts with each other on their respective social media pages.

In September 2022, Wade took Richards as her guest to the Americana Music Awards, in addition to the iHeartRadio Music Festival later that year.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. Jesse Grant/Getty

Richards' collaboration with Wade comes just one month after she and her husband of 27 years — Mauricio Umansky — announced their separation.

A source close to the pair told PEOPLE: "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

Richards initially met Umansky, 53, at a nightclub in 1994. At the time, Richards was divorced from her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she had daughter Farrah Brittany (née Aldjufrie), 34. The couple married in January 1996 and went on to welcome three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15.



