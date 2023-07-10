Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Separation Will Be Featured on 'RHOBH' as Cameras Begin Rolling Again

It seems like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers will get to see some elements of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation play out on camera the Bravo show returns.

PEOPLE has learned that cameras have picked up again — despite the fact filming for season 13 recently concluded prior to news one week ago of the couple's separation.

Andy Cohen also teased that the pair’s relationship would be featured on the upcoming 13th season of RHOBH on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM's Radio Andy.

“Um, what am I gonna say to this?” he responded when asked by a listener if filming would resume in light of the news. “I wanna say that this will be included next season of Beverly Hills in some way, shape or form, that’s all I’ll say.”

Bravo did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. Charles Sykes/Bravo; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Last week, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the reality star, 54, and her husband of 27 years "been separated for a while now.

That said, according to a source, the couple "are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

After the news broke, Richards and Umansky each posted a joint statement to their social media accounts shedding light on the situation.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," Richards shared on her Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

The same statement, which Umansky also shared on his Instagram, continued: "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

News of the separation comes not long after Mauricio shut down rumors that his relationship was on the rocks after his wife was photographed without her wedding ring.

"We're not getting divorced," Umansky insisted on an early April episode of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's podcast, Two T's In a Pod. "I mean, it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline."

Umansky also told the hosts that viewers will see him and Richards address the rumors directly in the upcoming season of the RHOBH.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images

As Richards became a mainstay on the hit Bravo show for the last 12 seasons, the pair frequently insisted to fans that they were seeing their real relationship play out on the show before their separation.

"We're the same, with or without cameras. We're just super real and we know each other and we're real," Umansky told PEOPLE in March 2013. “We don't have any secrets to hide. That's one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons."

Umansky also stood by Richards’ side as the drama involving her family played out on screen — most notably during season 12.

"I have always just been 100 percent supportive of her, no matter what she does," the real estate broker told E! News in November 2022. "If she wants to reconcile [with sister Kathy Hilton], I am all down for it. If she's not ready to reconcile and she needs to just keep it going for a little bit, I support her a thousand percent."

No return date has been set for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which just wrapped filming. Seasons 1–12 can be streamed in full on Peacock.

