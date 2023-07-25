Kyle Richards Says She, Mauricio Umansky and Their Daughters ‘Felt Better’ After Separation News Broke

Kyle Richards and her family "all felt better" after the news broke of her and husband Mauricio Umanksy’s separation.

Speaking during an Amazon Live on Monday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, recalled the aftermath of going public with her relationship issues, explaining how relieving it was to have cleared the air amid a sea of rumors.

"Actually all — our daughters and Mauricio and me — we all felt better after because so many people were speculating and making up stories and it just was getting out of control," said Richards, who is mom to four daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with Umansky, plus eldest daughter Farrah Brittany, 34, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

The reality star also discussed how her girls are "holding up" amid the news. “You know they’re really strong," she said. "Listen, they know that we all love each other and they’re old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time and that’s okay and no matter what they’re loved."

PEOPLE exclusively reported the news earlier this month that Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, had separated after 27 years of marriage. The couple, a source said, had been "separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."



Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards, Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

After publishing the story on July 3, Richards and Umansky, who married in 1996, both shared a joint statement on their social media accounts confirming the news but clarifying that they weren't planning to divorce.



"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," the two said. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part," they continued. "Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."



Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images

Recalling the decision to put out the statement, Richards noted on Amazon Live Monday that the post was an effort to combat the assumption the two were divorcing. "We have had a hard year,' she said. "People leak stories, sometimes they’re true, sometimes they’re not true. We made a point to say divorce is not being discussed."



"It’s weird to have to acknowledge to millions of strangers that you’re having problems," Richards added. "You know, it would be nice to be able to work through issues in your life without everybody watching and weighing in on it."

Richards and Umansky's marital issues are expected to be explored on the upcoming season of RHOBH, which resumed filming earlier this month to continue to follow their relationship. Richards will also appear alongside Umansky on the second season of his Netflix hit, Buying Beverly Hills.

