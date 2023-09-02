Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley Get Wild at 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Costar Erika Jayne's Las Vegas Show

Erika Jayne had some of her biggest fans in the house on Friday night during her latest "Bet It All on Blonde" show in Sin City.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's friends and castmates Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley showed up to support her as she continued her Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues with another energetic performance.

All four women shared highlights of the wild night on their respective Instagram pages and Stories. Jayne, 51 — whose real name is Erika Girardi — posted a snapshot of the foursome posing together backstage, calling her costars the "Pretty Mess Krewe" in a nod to one of her biggest hits, "Pretty Mess." Kemsley, 47, uploaded the same photo, writing, "Girls just wanna have fun."

From left: Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna take a photo together backstage. Dorit Kemsley/Instagram

Richards, 54, shared clips of the provocative show, including Jayne dancing and gyrating inside a metal cage, and Rinna, 60, and Kemsley rocking out in the crowd to "Xxpen$ive." She also treated fans to a video capturing her, Rinna and Kemsley walking onstage to lots of cheers and applause and taking seats as three shirtless male dancers gave each woman a lap dance.

After the show, Kemsley shared a photo of the four stars posing together in a hotel room. "No cameras, just us," she wrote, adding the hashtag #betitallonblonde. "Congrats @theprettymess. We're so happy to be here to support your Vegas residency!"

From left: Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna pose together in Las Vegas. Dorit Kemsley/Instagram

Jayne kicked off her Las Vegas residency on Aug. 25. The 75-minute show features her performing her own hits — including "Painkillr" and "Professional Amateur" — as well as various covers. Her opening-night show, which saw Jayne making five costume changes, also included a disco tribute, where she sang Kool & the Gang’s "Ladies Night" and Chic’s "Le Freak."

The reality star got emotional that night, as she referenced her recent rocky moments related to her ex-husband Tom Girardi's ongoing legal troubles. Earlier this month, the former attorney, 84, attended a hearing to determine if he is competent to stand trial after being indicted on fraud charges in February for allegedly stealing from the victims' families of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash.

Though Jayne has been dismissed from the lawsuit, her career and reputation took a hit from her close association to the scandal. "I’m going to try not to cry,” she told the crowd on Aug. 25. “Tonight is about keeping our heads up and moving on. I just really want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for showing up for me. You know I love you.”

She added, “It’s a new life, it’s a new day, and not only am I keeping the door open, but you should too.”

After the show, Jayne told PEOPLE the residency is an opportunity to introduce the new, evolved version of herself. "It was a rebirth in a lot of ways,” she explained. “It was a lot of emotion and anxiety, but we really prepared as much as possible, and I think it went off beautifully and I feel relieved and I feel happy. It's a combination of emotions.”

She said she embraces the risqué aspects of her performances and enjoys pushing the envelope. “That’s Erika Jayne’s persona,” she noted. “I think that women my age were so often told that you can no longer be sexy. And I just think that's old. Like f--- those old rules. I mean, there's a boundary, but I like to walk right up to the line and stick my toe right over.”

Jayne first teased her Las Vegas residency in March at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. "We're making music now and more importantly we have a really great project in the works, with Dina [La Polt] and I, and we're excited," Jayne told Billboard on the red carpet.

The star's legal counsel, La Polt, later confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight and offered a hint of what fans could expect.

"[Erika] is an amazing artist and the world is going to be taken back by storm when they see the show we're building," La Polt said.

When asked by ET if Jayne was planning a Las Vegas residency, La Polt said, "to be determined but yes."

"It looks great and it looks fabulous," Jayne said. "And stay tuned because it's gonna be amazing."

