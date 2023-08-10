Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Deems Flirty New Morgan Wade Video Three-Flame-Emoji Hot: 'So Good'

Mauricio Umansky is still Kyle Richards’ No. 1 fan.

On Thursday, Richards' friend Morgan Wade released the music video on Instagram for “Fall in Love with Me,” which costars the 54-year-old The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG — and Richards' husband was quick to give his stamp of approval.

“So good,” Umansky, 53, wrote in the comments before including not one or two but three fire emojis.

Umansky’s words of praise come five weeks after PEOPLE broke the news of the reality stars' separation after 27 years of marriage.

Back in July, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE: "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

Since the news went public, Bravo fans have speculated about Richards' relationship the 28-year-old country musician — and the women did not miss the opportunity to lean into in that buzz when filming the video for Wade's latest single.

In the music video, Richards — who first found fame as a child actress in movies including Halloween and The Watcher in the Woods — fantasizes about a potential romance with the singer while moving into a house next door. In her imagination, the reality star seductively licks a love letter addressed to Wade, who takes her declaration of love with a grin.

Things quickly heat up between the two of them as the next scene shifts to the couple enjoying a bath together while blowing bubbles out of pink wand.

In their respective houses, Richards attempts to seduce Wade by showing off her physique in an ‘80s-style aerobics outfit and silver stilettos.

She makes eye contact with her through the window while squatting low. The next shot features the reality star in the full splits — which just so happens to be Richards' signature move on RHOBH. When Richards catches Wade staring, she tips her visor and sweetly smiles back.

As Richards waters her plants outside and Wade washes her car, the tension between the two becomes too heavy as the singer slowly walks towards her and nearly gives her a kiss while grabbing her neck.

In a joint Instagram video posted last week, the pair revealed that Richards would be playing Wade’s love interest and addressed the speculation around their relationship.

"I've done several music videos and every time there's someone in it they always assume we're dating or something's going on," explained Wade. "If you go on the Internet, you'll see people are obsessed with us being friends."

The musician also noted they wanted to have the last laugh when it came to speculation around their friendship, saying, "We thought it would kind of be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit. The Internet is going to be popping off about this one I'm sure."

