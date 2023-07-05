Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky are continuing to work together on screen amid their separation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will appear on the upcoming second season of her husband's Netflix reality show, Buying Beverly Hills, a source close to the show tells PEOPLE.

The series, which premiered in 2022 follows Umansky and his team of agents — including daughters Farrah Brittany, 34, and Alexia Umansky, 26,— as they navigate the high-stakes world of luxury real estate.

Netflix did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment on Richards' role in season 2.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE on Monday that “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” adding, "They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, released a joint statement on Instagram the same day.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," they said. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

"There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part,” the statement continued. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

The socialite and the real estate mogul first met in 1994. Richards was divorced from her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she had daughter Farrah (née Aldjufrie). After marrying in January 1996, the couple went on to welcome three daughters: Alexia, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15.

Their family made their public debut in 2010 when they appeared on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards remained a regular cast member for 12 seasons on the reality show, and the couple often assured fans that they were witnessing their authentic relationship on the screen.

"We're the same, with or without cameras. We're just super real and we know each other and we're real," Umansky told PEOPLE in March 2013. “We don't have any secrets to hide. That's one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Netflix

Buying Beverly Hills debuted in November 2022 on Netflix.

Last year, Alexia Umansky told PEOPLE she was “really, really nervous about all the little mistakes I made” while filming the reality series.

Netflix

"It's really scary putting your career out there for people to see, especially when you're trying so hard to make it and prove something," she continued.

She said she was worried that clients may "think differently" of using her as their agent, with mistakes "that might seem silly" on the show.

"It really made me feel proud of my mom and these women who do what they've been doing for so long," she said. "I think what shocked me the most [about making Buying Beverly Hills] was just how it was really emotionally exhausting and there was just so much to do and so much to put out there. All I can say is that it was definitely difficult for me, but enjoyable nonetheless."

The family have been making some major real estate moves of their own recently. They sold their Bel Air home in January 2022 for $6.1 million after more than 4 years on and off the market. They also listed their vacation home in Aspen, Colorado, for $9.75 million in June 2022.



In 2017, they bought a home in Encino after Richards said she "fell out of love" with Beverly Hills.

The premiere date for season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills has not yet been announced.