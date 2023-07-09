Kyle Richards Enjoys Girl's Night Out With Teddi Mellencamp After Mauricio Umansky Separation

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed on Monday that the 'RHOBH' stars had separated after 27 years of marriage

By
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 9, 2023 06:12AM EDT
Kyle Richards leaves after dinner with Teddi Mellencamp
Kyle Richards leaves after dinner with Teddi Mellencamp. Photo:

BACKGRID

Kyle Richards enjoyed a girl’s night out amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, was spotted after she had dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood, Calif., with her former costar Teddi Mellencamp and other friends on Friday night.

Richards wore an all-denim pantsuit and a long lariat diamond necklace, while Mellancamp, 42, opted for a yellow blazer and satin top paired with cutoff jeans.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed on Monday that Richards and Umanksy, 53, had separated.

A source close to the pair told PEOPLE: "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

Kyle Richards leaves after dinner with Teddi Mellencamp
Kyle Richards leaves after dinner with Teddi Mellencamp.

BACKGRID

Hours later, the two each posted a joint statement to their social media accounts shedding light on the situation.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today ... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," Richards shared on her Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

The same statement, which Umansky also shared on his Instagram, continued: "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

The statement concluded, "Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio."

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards
Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards.

 Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The following day, Richards and Umansky celebrated Independence Day together. The real estate broker shared a series of photos on Instagram on Tuesday that featured the pair celebrating the holiday with their family following the news of their separation. 

“Happy Independence Day,” Umanksy captioned a carousel of moments that included a family group photo and a snapshot of the duo posing with their dog. “Hope everyone is having a great day :) 🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”

Richards first met Umansky at a nightclub in 1994. After getting engaged later that year, the couple tied the knot in January 1996 and went on to welcome three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. (Richards also has a 34-year-old daughter Farrah Brittany, née Aldjufrie, with first husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards
Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards.

 Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

The couple invited Bravo viewers into their home life when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered in 2010. Both then and now, they have affirmed that their relationship as seen on the show was authentic.

"We're the same, with or without cameras. We're just super real and we know each other and we're real," Umansky told PEOPLE in March 2013. “We don't have any secrets to hide. That's one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons."

No return date has been set for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which just wrapped filming. Seasons 1–12 can be streamed in full on Peacock.

