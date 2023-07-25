Kyle Richards' Daughters Are 'Holding Up' amid News of Separation from Husband: 'They're Really Strong'

Kyle Richards' daughters are hanging in there as they process their parents' separation.

While speaking during an Amazon Live on Monday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, commented on how her daughters have been handling the news of her separation from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky. Discussing how her daughters are "holding up," she said, "You know, they're really strong."

"Listen, they know that we all love each other and they're old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time and that's okay and no matter what they're loved," Richards shared.

Richards shares three daughters — Portia, 15, Sophia, 23, and Alexia, 27 — with Umansky. She is also mom to daughter Farrah, 34, from her first marriage.

PEOPLE exclusively reported the news earlier this month that Richards and Umansky, 53, had separated after 27 years of marriage. The couple, a source said, had been "separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

After publishing the story on July 3, Richards and Umansky, who married in 1996, both shared a joint statement on their social media accounts confirming the news but clarifying that they weren't planning to divorce.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," they said. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part," they continued. "Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

During the live, Richards spoke about the decision to put out the statement, saying that the post was an effort to combat the assumption the two were divorcing. "We have had a hard year," she said. "People leak stories, sometimes they’re true, sometimes they’re not true. We made a point to say divorce is not being discussed."



"It’s weird to have to acknowledge to millions of strangers that you’re having problems," Richards added. "You know, it would be nice to be able to work through issues in your life without everybody watching and weighing in on it."

