Kyle Richards Celebrates 1 Year of Being 'Alcohol Free': 'I Have Never Felt Better'

The Bravo star said she made the decision to quit alcohol as "it was no longer serving me physically, mentally or spiritually”

Published on July 16, 2023 09:19AM EDT
Kyle Richards. Photo:

Kyle Richards/Instagram

Kyle Richards is celebrating 365 days of being "alcohol free."

On Saturday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, revealed in a candid Instagram post that she is one year sober and has "never felt better."

“Today marks one year alcohol free for me 😊,” Richards wrote wrote alongside a selfie. “A number of things made me come to the conclusion that I didn’t want to drink. First and foremost, I didn’t feel it had a place where I personally wanted to be."

Then noting that she made the decision to quit alcohol as “I knew it was no longer serving me physically, mentally or spiritually," Richards said the process “was much easier than I thought it would be."

“I never put a time frame on when I would drink again or say IF I ever would. All I know is I have never felt better physically or been more clear mentally,” the Bravo star continued. “I’ve learned that I still over share but at least I don’t have the 'hanxiety' thinking about it 😆 I’ve learned I still do stupid things sometimes and beat myself up about it."

Richards said that her commitment to being sober was “met with resistance by some," though her peers were “mainly supportive even if they didn’t quite understand since I don’t have a ‘problem’ with alcohol.” 

“Although trust me plenty of times it didn’t feel like that 😆,” she continued, then adding that she felt “depressed the next day” whenever she drank alcohol, “no matter how fun the night before was.”

“And honestly, life is going to throw us some difficult days. I certainly don’t need to be adding any extra ones to that list," said Richards, who recently announced her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage.

She concluded: "A lot of you send me DM’s asking about my journey without alcohol, so I decided to share here today on this 365th day 🙏 Cheers ❤️."

In the comments section, Richards' RHOBH costars rallied in support. “Your discipline is admirable 🙏🏽,” Garcelle Beavais wrote, as Erika Girardi added, “Proud of you.”

Kyle Richards Fires Back After Being Accused of Using a Family Pic for 'Damage Control' amid Separation

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Last month, Richards responded to an Instagram user who asked for tips about how she handles not drinking whenever she’s out at a party or having fun.

“I don’t usually feel like I need anything BUT now and then I may have a mocktail,” Richards said. “And this season I did have a non-alcoholic beer a few times🤷🏻‍♀️.”

