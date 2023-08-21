Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Vacation Together with Daughters in Italy Amid Separation

In July, PEOPLE confirmed the couple had separated after 27 years of marriage

Published on August 21, 2023 02:10PM EDT
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are currently vacationing together amidst their separation
Photo:

Mauricio Umansky/Instagram

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are keeping things friendly through their ongoing separation. 

On Saturday, the Buying Beverly Hills real estate broker posted a family photo from a trip Italy on Instagram featuring the Real Housewives of Beverly Hlils star amid the couple's separation

“Summer Vacay 2023 on point,” Umansky writes, captioning the post showing he and Richards posing with their daughters, Alexia, Sophia and Portia Umansky, as well as Richards’ daughter Farrah Brittany and Alexia’s boyfriend, Jake Zingerman. 

Sophia (Richards and Mauricio's middle daughter) posted the same photo to Instagram in a carousel sharing that it was the family’s “last night in Positano.” Alexia’s post on Instagram depicted a day of shopping on land and lounging on a yacht with her family and boyfriend in the Amalfi Coast destination.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are currently vacationing together amidst their separation

Kyle Richards Umansky/Instagram

The family has been making their way around the Italian peninsula. Richards also shared clips of the scenic sunset to her Instagram story from Isola di Panarea, a small island off the coast of Sicily. Earlier in the week, The reality star shared a post from the celeb-favorite island of Capri sitting on a boat with her four daughters.

In early July, PEOPLE confirmed that Richards and Mauricio had separated after 27 years of marriage. 

A source close to the pair told PEOPLE: "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

Jesse Grant/Getty

Later in July, Richards commented on how her daughters have been handling the news of the separation. Discussing how her daughters are "holding up," she said, "You know, they're really strong."

"Listen, they know that we all love each other and they're old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time and that's okay and no matter what they're loved," Richards shared.

