Inside Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

Throughout their 27 years of marriage, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have collected an array of impressive real estate across California and Colorado.

Despite news of their unexpected separation earlier in July, the couple are reportedly still “living under the same roof” in their Los Angeles home, a source revealed to PEOPLE. The pair share three daughters together — Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15. Richards also has a 34-year-old daughter named Farrah Aldjufrie from her first marriage.

It should come as no surprise that the pair have racked up a variety of stunning homes over the last few decades because Mauricio, 53, heads up the luxury Beverly Hills-based real estate firm The Agency. On his Netflix reality show Buying Beverly Hills, the broker leads a team of agents — including daughters Farrah and Alexia — as they buy and sell multimillion-dollar properties in one of the most desirable — and competitive — markets in the country.

Amid their separation, Richards, 54, is expected to appear alongside Mauricio on season 2 of the real estate show as they continue to navigate their new relationship status.

Here’s everything to know about the mansion they currently share in the San Fernando Valley, along with the other properties they’ve lived in over the years.

Encino

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star officially left the 90210 behind after she laid eyes on one of her husband’s listings in the San Fernando Valley in 2017. Richards opened up about the property during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time.

"It was actually one of my husband's listings, and I said to him, 'I wanna go look at this house to look at the floors,' because I was redoing my floors at the time," she explained, adding that she and Mauricio were “completely blown away” once they saw the new home in person.

“It’s not like anything you would see in Los Angeles normally, and I just fell in love and my husband did too," she continued.

Richards often likes to snap photos of her outfits before a big event near the leopard print–carpeted staircase. The pair also take advantage of the mirror selfie op in their living room.

Bel Air

Around the same time they packed their bags for the Valley, Richards and Mauricio listed the Bel Air home they lived in since 2011 for $6.9 million. After going on and off the market, and even being up for rent, four years later in January 2022, they finally sold it for $6.1 million. The listing was held by Mauricio, Farrah and Alexia.

The sprawling home is spread out across 6,250 square feet and includes seven bedrooms and eight full bathrooms. It was designed for utmost privacy on a tree-lined cul-de-sac and features a luxury pool and tennis court in the backyard.

Mountain Home

Aspen

The Colorado celeb hotspot has often been the family’s go-to escape for winter getaways and holiday celebrations. PEOPLE confirmed that the pair first purchased their vacation home in 2016. But six years later, they sold the three-story duplex for $9.75 million in June 2022.

Featuring four bedrooms and five full bathrooms, the mountain home also boasts a rooftop deck with a hot tub and scenic views.

According to Bravo, the couple reportedly have a new Aspen home after revealing they needed more space for their family.

La Quinta

When the family is in the mood for a sunnier vacation spot, they can head to their desert home located in California's Coachella Valley — just a two-hour drive from their primary residence near Los Angeles.

“It’s been a really great place for us to escape,” Richards explains in a video tour for Bravo. The space embraces indoor/outdoor living and boasts stunning vistas of the surrounding mountains and golf course.

“We really just wanted a space where the kids can hang out and have fun, because this is a family house,” she says, adding that each of her four daughters have their own room.

