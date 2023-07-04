Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate the Fourth of July as a Family Amid Separation News

The couple opened up about their separation after 27 years of marriage in a joint statement on Monday night

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 4, 2023 09:10PM EDT
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Photo:

Mauricio Umansky/Instagram

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are enjoying Independence Day together as a family.

The 53-year-old real estate broker took to Instagram to share a series of photos that featured the pair celebrating the Fourth of July with their family following the news of their separation. 

“Happy Independence Day,” Umanksy captioned a carousel of moments that included a family group photo and a snapshot of the duo posing with their dog. “Hope everyone is having a great day :) 🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸.”

On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had separated after 27 years of marriage. A source close to the pair also confirmed that "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

The couple first met back in 1994 and got engaged later that year. They eventually tied the knot in January 1996 and went on to welcome three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards is also the mother of 34-year-old Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie.

Late Monday night, Richards and Umansky each posted a joint statement to their social media accounts shedding light on the situation.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate the Fourth of July as a Family Amid Separation News

Mauricio Umansky/Instagram

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mainstay shared on her Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

The same statement Umansky also shared on his Instagram, continued: "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

"Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio," they concluded. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The news of the couple’s separation comes after Umansky denied divorce rumors in April.

"We're not getting divorced," he claimed during an appearance on the Two Ts In a Pod podcast. "I mean, it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline."

Related Articles
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Open Up amid Separation About Their 'Most Challenging' Year of Marriage
Allison Dubois Reacts to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanskyâs Separation After Making Eerie Prediction About Their Marriage 13 Years Ago
Medium Allison DuBois Reacts to Her Eerie 'RHOBH' Prediction About Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky's Separation
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton attend the Los Angeles premiere of MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings" held at Liaison
Kathy Hilton Says 'Silence Is More Powerful' in Cryptic Quote After News of Sister Kyle Richards' Separation
Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Have 'Separated' After 27 Years of Marriage (Exclusive)
Kyle Richards Claims Lisa Vanderpump Played Victim and Wasn't Hurt by 'Goodbye Kyle' Challenge
'RHOBH' Fans Point Out an Eerie Prediction from 13 Years Ago About Kyle Richards' Separation
Kim Richards' daughter is getting married
Kim Richards' Daughter Whitney Davis Marries Luke White in Aspen Wedding with Cowboy Hats Worn by Guests
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline
halle berry and van hunt
Halle Berry and Van Hunt Celebrate Fourth of July with Cozy Instagram Snaps: ‘Can’t Ruin My Vibe Today’
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky family
Kyle Richards' 4 Daughters: Everything to Know
Kyle Richards Shares Update on Sobriety Journey, Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors Again
Kyle Richards Shares Update on Sobriety Journey, Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors Again: 'Stop Spreading Lies'
Kyle Richards Shares Photos From Her Annual RHOBH White Party
Kyle Richards Hosts Annual 'RHOBH' White Party on SoFi Stadium Field: 'I Can't Have Y'all at My House'
Kyle Richards and Sophia Umansky attend Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios and the Agency's "Buying Beverly Hills" premiere party at Wheelhouse on November 02, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate Daughter Sophia on Her 23rd Birthday: 'Admire You'
Kyle Richards and Daughters Share Photos Celebrating as Youngest Portia Turns 15
Kyle Richards and Daughters Celebrate as Youngest Portia Turns 15 — See the Fun Photos!
Kyle Richards Reunites with Sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards For Niece’s Bridal Shower: ‘So Happy For You’
Kyle Richards Reunites with Sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards for Niece's Bridal Shower
Mauricio Umansky
Mauricio Umansky Is 'Nervous' for Wife Kyle Richards to Read His New Book 'The Real Deal'
Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards and Kyle Richards
A Complete Timeline of Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton's Family Drama