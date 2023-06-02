Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's Relationship Is Still 'Not Great' but Kyle Hopes to 'Come Back Together'

Sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton are still not on the best of terms.

Richards, 54, revealed in an E! News interview on Thursday that her relationship with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star and sister remains strained.

The actress offered the update just weeks after spending the day with Hilton, 64, at niece Whitney Davis's bridal shower, saying they “spoke at the shower.”

“Things are obviously not great — I think most people know that,” the Halloween Kills star told E! co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. “But we're family, we're blood. We'll always come back together."

Fans watched Richards and Hilton’s feud come to a head at the RHOBH season 12 reunion, which aired in October, and the pair haven’t mended things since. With Davis’s upcoming wedding, Richards says the pair will always come together for the sake of family.

"It's my niece's special day and she's going to be getting married, and we're all going to be together there,” Richards said. “We'll be, of course, civil and nice and hopefully, one day, be back to normal again."

The tension between the pair stems back to filming RHOBH in Aspen, which aired in September, where off-camera drama crept into their personal relationship. On the trip, Lisa Rinna and her fellow cast members recounted Hilton having a meltdown after Rinna began drinking Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila over Hilton's Casa Del Sol tequila — in which she and her daughters Paris and Nicky are investors — and wouldn't join her conga line.

The argument escalated when Hilton became upset at Richards for not defending her after Rinna's apparent snub. Hilton could be heard saying "too f---ing disgusting," as she walked away and separated from the group. She added, "I am f---ing pissed off!"

Rinna, 59, then took Hilton home. "We get in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything, and she'd say things like, 'I'm gonna take down NBC, Bravo, I will take down the show single-handedly. I will f---ing ruin you all!'"

Rinna continued, "She takes her glasses off, she throws them on the ground, she's jumping up and down, breaking her glasses, she's pounding the walls and she's screaming she 'made' Kyle… Kathy's responsible for Kyle and she said, 'I will destroy Kyle and her family if it's the last thing I ever do.'"

When Richards spoke about the incident at the reunion, she wiped away tears as she shared the broken state of their relationship. "I need to end up in a better place here with her than when she came," she said.

The sisters have experienced this tension before.

The family drama between the pair and their other sister and former RHOBH star Kim Richards, 58, is long-running — and since the Bravo show started airing in 2010, much of it has become public knowledge.

In addition to the bridal shower, Richards and Hilton posed for a photo together at Elton John’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, although they sat at separate tables.

