See Kurt Russell, Son Wyatt Russell in Trailer for 'Godzilla' Spinoff Series 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'

Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell are playing the same character in their new Apple TV+ series.

On Friday, the streamer released the first teaser trailer for its highly anticipated sci-fi drama Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which furthers the Godzilla universe most recently explored in 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong and 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The trailer for the 10-episode miniseries, based on Legendary Television’s MonsterVerse, teases an archival video taken by a character portrayed by John Goodman.

Lee Shaw (Russell, 72) is then shown explaining the history of Monarch — the shadowy organization that exists within recent Godzilla and King Kong movies — to his children.

Kurt (L) and Wyatt Russell in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Courtesy of Apple TV+

Meanwhile, flashbacks show Lee as a younger man (portrayed by Wyatt, 37), as well as the origins of the Monarch organization and its relationship to Godzilla, Kong and the other monsters known as Titans. While Kong himself is not featured, Godzilla, Rodan and others are teased throughout.

The new series "tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch," sometime after the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, according to an official synopsis for the series.

"Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows," the synopsis continues.

It adds, "The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."



Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Courtesy of Apple TV+

The 10-episode series will also star Shogun actress Anna Sawai, plus Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski. The show was co-created by Chris Black, who produced Apple TV+'s Severance, and noted comic-book writer Matt Fraction.

"Through 10 hours of character-driven television, our show explores the question of who the true monsters are in a world of coexistence with Titans, while at the same time taking us on a globetrotting adventure that will hopefully keep the audience as entertained as they are emotionally engaged," the series' executive producers Matt Shakman (WandaVision), Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi) said in a statement.

The MonsterVerse is expected to continue with the upcoming film sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, currently slated for release in 2024.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premieres globally on Nov. 17 with two episodes. After that, one episode will debut on Apple TV+ every Friday through Jan. 12, 2024.