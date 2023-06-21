Krys Marshall Welcomes First Baby with Husband Ted Dolan — See the Photos!

Krys Marshall is a mom!

The For All Mankind actress, 34, and husband Ted Dolan have welcomed their first baby together, she confirmed on Instagram Wednesday.

"✨Safe and sound, Earth side✨," she captioned a set of pictures of herself and Dolan with their newborn, whose name and other details were not shared by the couple.



Courtesy

Speaking with PEOPLE in March when they first revealed their exciting family news, Marshall said, "The timing couldn't be more perfect because the baby will come during the hiatus of my shows. "We'll have all summer to nest, rest and soak in the sun before I return to work," she added.



With both coming from big families who are far away from their home base in Los Angeles, Marshall explained they've been leaning on a community of found family.



"He's from Palo Alto, and I'm from Atlanta, so neither of us has family here in L.A. But that hasn't stopped us from creating a massive network of 'family' who come over for our famous Sunday Suppers, where we eat, drink and play games," she added.



"I think our moms are even more excited about the baby than we are. My mom and sister are hosting a shower in Atlanta, Ted's mom and sister are doing one in Palo Alto, and then my girlfriends are showering us here in LA," Marshall later added. "This baby is going to be well-loved!"