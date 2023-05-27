Kroy Biermann Seemingly Shades Kim Zolciak-Biermann with Cartoon Portrait amid Their Divorce

Biermann filed for divorce on May 5, while Zolciak-Biermann submitted a separate filing on May 8 after nearly 12 years of marriage

By
Published on May 27, 2023 12:21 PM
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Photo:

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty


Kroy Biermann is seemingly shading his estranged wife Kim Zolciak-Biermann on social media.

The former NFL player, 37, shared a cartoon of a blonde woman in a ponytail winking in front of a camera on his Instagram Story Friday, writing over the photo, “Don’t be so obvious.”

The day before, Zolciak-Biermann, 45, posted a video of herself in a ponytail breaking out in song to Luke Combs’s heartbreak anthem "Love You Anyway” — with a few of her kids in the backseat singing along as well.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shares 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11, with Biermann. The retired athlete also legally adopted Zolciak-Biermann's eldest daughters, Ariana Biermann and Brielle Biermann, in 2013.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kroy Biermann Instagram Story post.

Kroy Biermann/Instagram

The pair's respective social media posts come the same month both Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann filed parallel petitions for divorce. The 12-year marriage ended "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," Zolciak-Biermann's petition stated. 

Since filing for divorce in early May, both Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann have submitted additional requests to the court.

Zolciak-Biermann asked that her husband be tested for drugs after alleging she's witnessed him smoking marijuana. But he shot back, requesting she undergoes a psychological evaluation as Biermann claimed his ex has shown "troubling behavior" and has a gambling problem.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Paras Griffin/GC

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the exes are still living in the same home with their four children as they go through the divorce process. 

"It's easier for the kids for now," the source said. "But also, neither wants to move, and it will obviously get complicated."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zolciak-Biermann will next be seen on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Video of Herself Singing Sad Country Song About Heartbreak amid Divorce
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Ex Kroy Asks for Her Psych Evaluation, Alleging 'Troubling Behavior' Including Gambling
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files Petition to Drug Test Ex Kroy Biermann amid Messy Divorce
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is 'Ready to Move On' as She and Ex Kroy Are 'Avoiding Each Other' in Shared Home: Source
Kroy Bieramann attends Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala at St. Regis Atlanta on February 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia., Kim Zolciak Biermann at Casino Royale at Havana Club on November 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kroy Biermann 'Is Not Invited' to Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 45th Birthday Celebration with Her Kids (Source)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Praise Her for 45th Birthday amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Send Birthday Praise amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Cryptic Post on 'Highest Form of Love' amid Kroy Biermann Divorce
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Still Living with Ex Kroy: 'It Will Obviously Get Complicated' (Source)
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is in a Playful Mood in First Social Media Post Since Filing for Divorce from Ex Kroy
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Wants Kroy Biermann to 'Be Involved' with Four Kids as Ex Files for Sole Custody
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
'Everyone' Around Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann 'Expects' Their Divorce to 'Get Really Bad': Source
Kroy Biermann and television personality Kim Zolciak visit "Extra" at H&M Times Square on October 3, 2017 in New York City.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Split After Nearly 12 Years of Marriage
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
How Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Met 13 Years Ago: Her First Comment Was About His 'Tight Ass'
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are seen arriving outside the Post Malone concert at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's Financial Woes Led to Divorce: 'It Was Way Too Much Pressure' (Source)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Brielle and Ariana Have 'No Drama' with Kroy: 'They Want a Relationship'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrates with Kids on First Mother's Day Since Kroy Biermann Split. https://www.instagram.com/kimzolciakbiermann/?hl=en. Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrates with Kids on First Mother's Day Since Kroy Biermann Split