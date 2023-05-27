

Kroy Biermann is seemingly shading his estranged wife Kim Zolciak-Biermann on social media.

The former NFL player, 37, shared a cartoon of a blonde woman in a ponytail winking in front of a camera on his Instagram Story Friday, writing over the photo, “Don’t be so obvious.”

The day before, Zolciak-Biermann, 45, posted a video of herself in a ponytail breaking out in song to Luke Combs’s heartbreak anthem "Love You Anyway” — with a few of her kids in the backseat singing along as well.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shares 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11, with Biermann. The retired athlete also legally adopted Zolciak-Biermann's eldest daughters, Ariana Biermann and Brielle Biermann, in 2013.

Kroy Biermann Instagram Story post. Kroy Biermann/Instagram

The pair's respective social media posts come the same month both Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann filed parallel petitions for divorce. The 12-year marriage ended "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," Zolciak-Biermann's petition stated.

Since filing for divorce in early May, both Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann have submitted additional requests to the court.

Zolciak-Biermann asked that her husband be tested for drugs after alleging she's witnessed him smoking marijuana. But he shot back, requesting she undergoes a psychological evaluation as Biermann claimed his ex has shown "troubling behavior" and has a gambling problem.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Paras Griffin/GC

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the exes are still living in the same home with their four children as they go through the divorce process.

"It's easier for the kids for now," the source said. "But also, neither wants to move, and it will obviously get complicated."

Zolciak-Biermann will next be seen on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

