Kroy Biermann Opens Up About 'Journey of Self-Improvement' and 'Loyalty' amid Kim Zolciak Divorce

Kroy Biermann is on a “journey of self-improvement” amid his divorce from Kim Zolciak.

The retired NFL player opened up in an Instagram post on Friday, giving his fans a glimpse of this journey — and inviting them to join him.

The former Don't Be Tardy star, 37, shared a video of himself along with several prompts for "self-reflection" about topics including "loyalty," "risk" and "compassion."

“I came across a really cool part of the book that I was reading today, and it suggested that I praise myself according to several specific character traits,” he said in the video.

Biermann shared six questions from the unnamed book — including “When have you taken initiative to right a wrong?” and “What skills are you working to hone?” — which he said were prompts to “reflect upon, answer and journal on to see where I am in my journey of self-improvement.”

“I wanted to share that with you guys today in hopes that it helps somebody in their journey and their self-reflection and improvement,” he continued. “Let me know what you guys think, and I wish you guys all the best in your own journey in this thing we call life.”

In the comments section of the post, he thanked his followers. “I am so grateful for the support and positivity,” he wrote. “I wish I could reply to ALL of you personally!”

He added, “Please know that I see EVERYONE'S comments and I appreciate them so very much!! Love you all!!"

Biermann’s “self-improvement” video comes amid a tumultuous divorce from Zolciak, 45. After nearly 12 years together, the pair both filed for divorce in early May, with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum calling their marriage "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation" in her filing.

The former couple has six children together — 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 10-year-old son Kash Kade and older brother Kroy Jagger, 11, as well as daughters Ariana, 21, and Brielle, 26, whom Biermann filed to adopt shortly after he and Zolciak wed in 2011.

The Zolciak-Biermann family. Bravo/Instagram

An increasingly contentious custody battle for their four minor children is underway, as the former NFL linebacker and Bravo star challenge each other’s competence in court. Last month, Biermann asked for a psychological evaluation of Zolciak for an alleged gambling addiction, and Zolciak asked the court to drug test her ex for alleged marijuana use.

More recently, in documents obtained by PEOPLE, Biermann claimed that he has "tried to shield the children from the negative fallout of their parents' divorce," whereas Zolciak has continued to "direct, in a derogatory tone, abusive profane and threat-laden language at the Petitioner with little concern if the children are present."

In the same documents, Biermann expressed worry that his ex’s return to RHOA, which she teased on Instagram shortly after shedding his name from her handle, would "expose the children to behavior that would be great for TV ratings, but not for the mental health and well-being of the children."