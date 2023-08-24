Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce from Kim Zolciak a Second Time

Kroy Biermann has once again determined that his marriage to Kim Zolciak is "irretrievably broken."

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former Bravo star has refiled for divorce for the second time in four months after he and Zolciak both filed to legally dissolve their 12-year union back in May, then decided not to split in July in an attempt to reconcile.



Kroy Bieramann and Kim Zolciak. Prince Williams/Wireimage; Paras Griffin/Getty

PEOPLE obtained documents nearly three months ago when The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum called off the split and was granted a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim" by the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia.

Under a filing "without prejudice," Zolciak's claim against Biermann is stopped with immediate effect — though Zolciak retains the right to refile her claim in the future.

Shortly after news of the filing was made public, their daughter Ariana Biermann shared a selfie on her Instagram Story with a hopeful message, which read, “God is so good.”

Ariana Biermann. Ariana Biermann/Instagram

The pair both initially filed for divorce in early May, with Zolciak, 45, calling their marriage "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation" in her filing.

The couple — whose November 2011 wedding was documented on the first season of Don't Be Tardy — share four children: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. (Biermann, 37, also legally adopted Zolciak's older daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, in 2013.)

In an Instagram video the following month, Biermann opened up about taking time for self reflection amid the couple’s temporary split.

“I came across a really cool part of the book that I was reading today, and it suggested that I praise myself according to several specific character traits,” he said in the clip.

Biermann shared six questions from the unnamed book — including “When have you taken initiative to right a wrong?” and “What skills are you working to hone?” — which he said were prompts to “reflect upon, answer and journal on to see where I am in my journey of self-improvement.”

Zolciak’s RHOA costar Shereé Whitfield said her friend was taking time to heal amid the relationship turmoil.

“I am in touch with her, and I was shocked,” Whitfield, 53, told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in June. “I thought her and Kroy [were] gonna be forever. I’m really sad for them.”

Whitfield added: “I’ve been in contact with her, and she’s not doing well. She’s not doing well. No, she’s taking it really bad.”

