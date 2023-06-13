Kroy Biermann Alleges Ex Kim Zolciak Fails to 'Pay Adequate Attention' to Kids in New Court Filing

Kroy Biermann is concerned about how his estranged wife's behavior will impact their minor children's "mental health and wellbeing," the filing says

Published on June 13, 2023 04:39PM EDT
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Kroy Biermann is raising a number of concerns with Kim Zolciak's parenting.

The former NFL star, 37, recently filed a motion in the Superior Court of Fulton County for the appointment of a Guardian ad Litem for his four minor children — 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 10-year-old son Kash Kade and older brother Kroy Jagger, 11 — with the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45.

Asking for an impartial party appointed by the court to look after the best interest of the four minors, Biermann offered a number of reasons why he feels the children need protection amid the former spouses' custody battle.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrates with Kids on First Mother's Day Since Kroy Biermann Split. https://www.instagram.com/kimzolciakbiermann/?hl=en. Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram
Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, Biermann — who appeared with Zolciak and their family on their own reality series, Don't Be Tardy — claims while he has "tried to shield the children from the negative fall-out of their parents' divorce," Zolciak has continued to "direct, in a derogatory tone, abusive profane and threat-laden language at the Petitioner with little concern if the children are present."

The retired football player also expresses concern over Zolciak's potential return to Real Housewives of Atlanta, which she teased on Instagram last week, alleging her participation would "expose the children to behavior that would be great for TV ratings, but not for the mental health and wellbeing of the children."

The filing also addresses Zolciak's recent claims that Biermann smokes marijuana around the children, giving her concern for their wellbeing, dismissing the claims and saying they are an attempt to defame him and "put the children at risk of not being permitted to see their father."

Kroy Biermann and television personality Kim Zolciak visit "Extra" at H&M Times Square on October 3, 2017 in New York City.
J. Kempin/Getty

Furthermore, Biermann claims that Zolciak is distracted from caring for the kids and fails to "pay adequate attention to the children" due to her alleged gambling addiction.

"At times she has been so consumed with hitting the 'spin' button on the virtual slot machines that she fails to pay adequate attention to the children, except when she permits them to gamble on her account," the filing claims.

Biermann also alleges childcare has fallen primarily on him since the divorce filing, with Zolciak often away from home and on her phone when she is there, leaving him to "pick up all the slack, cleaning the home, picking up after the children, preparing their meals."

A rep for Zolciak had no comment when reached by PEOPLE on Tuesday.

Zolciak and Biermann both filed for divorce at the start of May. Since, the divorce has gotten messy, with an apparent custody battle — as both parents have asked for full physical custody of the children.

Even as the split gets heated, Biermann and Zolciak are still living in the same Georgia home

