Kristoffer Polaha Teases 'New Mystery on the Table' Now That Mystery 101 Is 'Dead' at Hallmark (Exclusive)

Polaha spoke about the beloved movie series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries during a panel at Christmas Con Kansas this month

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
and Breanne L. Heldman
Published on June 27, 2023 05:43PM EDT
Kristoffer Polaha, Jill Wagner, Mystery 101
Photo: Kailey Schwerman/2019 Crown Media United States LLC

Kristoffer Polaha has another mystery in the works!

Though Hallmark fans may be mourning the end of his popular TV film franchise, Mystery 101, Polaha, 46, assured die-hard supporters that something exciting was in the works during a panel at Christmas Con Kansas moderated by PEOPLE earlier this month.

“So we all know that Mystery 101 is officially dead,” he began. “Which, you know, stories come and stories go. But I will say that I am extraordinarily proud of something that I'm working on right now that is in the pipeline. The button was sort of paused when the writers' strike happened, but there's a new mystery on the table that I'll be able to bring to you guys."

Kristoffer Polaha, Jill Wagner, Mystery 101
Kailey Schwerman/2019 Crown Media United States LLC

Polaha added, “Which I hope, if you love Mystery 101, you're going to love this one even more. That'll be on your TV screens very soon.”

Back in April, Hallmark confirmed that the series would not be returning while responding to a fan question on Instagram. 

"We loved making 'Mystery 101' and we're so glad you enjoyed sleuthing along with us," the network shared at the time. "We want to let you know that our talented sleuths have solved the last mystery and are off the case."

"In the coming weeks and months, there are exciting new mysteries on the way that we know you'll love!" Hallmark added. 

Polaha — who starred as Travis — then addressed the shakeup on social media by sharing a photo of him with costars Jill Wagner and Robin Thomas Grossman. "Well kids, looks like the cat's out of the bag. #Mystery101 has solved its last mystery," he wrote.

"You are the most incredibly supportive fans ever!" he continued. "We LOVE you! @JillWagner @robinthomas101 & I had the most amazing time entertaining you by bringing Travis, Amy, & Graham to life."

Polaha concluded his statement with a playful nod to a potential future project.  "But…," he teased with a winky face emoji. 

Later in the panel, the actor teased that Buried in Barstow, his 2022 Lifetime movie with Angie Harmon (who plays a "mama bear who just kicks a bunch of butt," he said) may be expanding.

“Angie's [production] company is working on turning it actually into a series,” he explained. “So there's a whole conversation happening right now. You guys turned out for it. For whoever didn't turn out for it, it did really well for a Lifetime, and they're wanting to take that property and extend it. So yeah, there's something.”

