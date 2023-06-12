Kristin Davis Vows Not to 'Waste Energy' on Kim Cattrall Drama, but Admits 'I Wish I Could Fix It'

Kim Cattrall is returning to the 'Sex and the City' universe with a cameo in season 2 of 'And Just Like That...' — but that doesn't mean she's friendly with her former costars

By
Published on June 12, 2023 02:14PM EDT
Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall
Photo:

Randy Brooke/Getty, Timothy Hiatt/Shutterstock

Kristin Davis isn’t dwelling on Sex and the City's past. 

Speculation about long-standing tension between her costars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker has recently flared up again after the recent announcement that Cattrall, 66, will reprise her role as Samantha Jones for a cameo in season 2 of And Just Like That....

Adding fuel to the fire was a report that Cattrall did not film in person with her former colleagues Davis, Parker, 58, or Cynthia Nixon, 57.

When asked about the situation, the 58-year-old actress — who plays SATC and AJLT's Charlotte York — told The Telegraph: “You have to respect people's wishes. I'm not gonna waste energy on it. I can't change anybody."

She continued, "I do understand fans' feelings — that they're upset … I wish I could fix it, but I can't, it's not in my power."

Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall

New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock 

Cattrall kept it joyful when confirming her appearance on the SATC revival, writing, “Happy Pride” on Instagram June 1. 

Cattrall’s appearance — which Variety reported was filmed in New York City on March 22 — will reportedly be a phone call between Samantha and Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

This isn’t the first time Cattrall's character has been referenced on And Just Like That… — Samantha exchanged a few texts with Carrie during season 1.

But If Cattrall’s past comments hold up, she won’t be returning for much more of the Max show. 

“The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was,” she told Variety last year. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And Just Like That... returns June 22 on Max.



Related Articles
Sheree Whitfield attends Champion Awards Foster Care Fridays; Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann attend Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala
Shereé Whitfield Says Kim Zolciak Is 'Not Doing Well' amid Divorce: 'I Thought They Were Going to Be Forever'
Kristin Davis attends premiere of Netflix's "AJ And The Queen" season 1 at the Egyptian Theatre on January 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Kristin Davis Opens Up About Being Ridiculed for Using Fillers: 'I Have Shed Tears About It'
Zachary Quinto Kim Kardashian
Zachary Quinto Was 'Really Impressed' by Kim Kardashian on 'AHS' as He Confirms His Own Guest Cameo
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Reveals Where She Thinks Her 'Gilmore Girls' Character Sookie Would Be Today
Amy Schumer & Pete Davidson
Amy Schumer Jokingly Takes 'Full Credit' for Pete Davidson's Rise to Fame: 'This Kid's Going to Be a Star'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Wears 3 Dresses in 1 Day While Celebrating 25 Years of ‘Sex and the City’
Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss
Lala Kent Expresses Regret for Attacking Raquel Leviss at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: 'I Felt Dirty'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak Drops ‘Biermann’ from Instagram amid Divorce as She Teases ‘RHOA’ Return
Jon Gosselin
Jon Gosselin Had All 8 Kids Graduate This Year – But Admits 'I Only Attended One' (Exclusive)
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis attend the "'And Just Like That It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Presented By Max"
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis Celebrate 25 Years of ‘Sex and the City' at N.Y.C. Pop-Up
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Camille Razat as Camille, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 302 of Emily in Paris.
Emily in Paris's Lucas Bravo Hopes Gabriel Will Mature and 'Own Up to His Mistake' in Season 4 (Exclusive)
The Summer I Turned Pretty
'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Belly and Conrad Hold Hands and Flirt in New Taylor Swift-Scored Teaser
Richa Moorjani attends the Never Have I Ever Season 4 NYC Tastemaker Reception
Richa Moorjani Says 'Never Have I Ever' Boosted Her 'Confidence' on Sets Without 'Other Brown People' (Exclusive)
Mindy Kaling and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
'Never Have I Ever' Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Shares What She Learned from 'Mentor for Life' Mindy Kaling
Khloe Kardashian, Triston Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Vows She's 'Not Getting Back' with Tristan Thompson: 'It's My Job to Set Boundaries'
tamra-judge-shannon-beador1.jpg
'RHOC': Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge Emotionally Reunite After Feuding For 2 Years: 'I Miss My Best Friend'