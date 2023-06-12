Entertainment TV Kristin Davis Vows Not to 'Waste Energy' on Kim Cattrall Drama, but Admits 'I Wish I Could Fix It' Kim Cattrall is returning to the 'Sex and the City' universe with a cameo in season 2 of 'And Just Like That...' — but that doesn't mean she's friendly with her former costars By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 12, 2023 02:14PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Randy Brooke/Getty, Timothy Hiatt/Shutterstock Kristin Davis isn’t dwelling on Sex and the City's past. Speculation about long-standing tension between her costars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker has recently flared up again after the recent announcement that Cattrall, 66, will reprise her role as Samantha Jones for a cameo in season 2 of And Just Like That.... Adding fuel to the fire was a report that Cattrall did not film in person with her former colleagues Davis, Parker, 58, or Cynthia Nixon, 57. When asked about the situation, the 58-year-old actress — who plays SATC and AJLT's Charlotte York — told The Telegraph: “You have to respect people's wishes. I'm not gonna waste energy on it. I can't change anybody." She continued, "I do understand fans' feelings — that they're upset … I wish I could fix it, but I can't, it's not in my power." ‘SATC’ Author Candace Bushnell Calls Kim Cattrall’s Return 'the Greatest Thing’: ‘People Miss Samantha’ New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock Cattrall kept it joyful when confirming her appearance on the SATC revival, writing, “Happy Pride” on Instagram June 1. Cattrall’s appearance — which Variety reported was filmed in New York City on March 22 — will reportedly be a phone call between Samantha and Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. And Just Like That, Samantha Jones Is Back! Everything Kim Cattrall Has Said About the 'SATC' Reboot This isn’t the first time Cattrall's character has been referenced on And Just Like That… — Samantha exchanged a few texts with Carrie during season 1. But If Cattrall’s past comments hold up, she won’t be returning for much more of the Max show. “The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was,” she told Variety last year. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.” Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. And Just Like That... returns June 22 on Max.