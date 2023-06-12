Kristin Davis Vows Not to 'Waste Energy' on Kim Cattrall Drama, but Admits 'I Wish I Could Fix It'

Kristin Davis isn’t dwelling on Sex and the City's past.

Speculation about long-standing tension between her costars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker has recently flared up again after the recent announcement that Cattrall, 66, will reprise her role as Samantha Jones for a cameo in season 2 of And Just Like That....

Adding fuel to the fire was a report that Cattrall did not film in person with her former colleagues Davis, Parker, 58, or Cynthia Nixon, 57.

When asked about the situation, the 58-year-old actress — who plays SATC and AJLT's Charlotte York — told The Telegraph: “You have to respect people's wishes. I'm not gonna waste energy on it. I can't change anybody."

She continued, "I do understand fans' feelings — that they're upset … I wish I could fix it, but I can't, it's not in my power."

New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Cattrall kept it joyful when confirming her appearance on the SATC revival, writing, “Happy Pride” on Instagram June 1.

Cattrall’s appearance — which Variety reported was filmed in New York City on March 22 — will reportedly be a phone call between Samantha and Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

This isn’t the first time Cattrall's character has been referenced on And Just Like That… — Samantha exchanged a few texts with Carrie during season 1.

But If Cattrall’s past comments hold up, she won’t be returning for much more of the Max show.

“The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was,” she told Variety last year. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And Just Like That... returns June 22 on Max.





