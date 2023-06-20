Kristin Davis Slams Unnecessary Criticism for Getting Facial Fillers: 'We Don't Need to Shame Each Other'

Kristin Davis hopes more women follow her example by being open about their experiences with Botox and facial fillers, but there is so much "shame" surrounding them that women are uncomfortable doing so.

"I think part of the reason that people are not more open is because there is such shaming put on you largely by other women," the And Just Like That... star, 58, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. "It's so sad. We have enough problems as it is. We don't need to shame each other. Like, it's so much a waste of time, but it does hurt."

Davis does not think it's helpful for people to criticize others for their choices. "That's not helping you. It's not helping them," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It's not helping anybody. It's just getting clicks or whatever."

Kristin Davis. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The actress, who reprised her Sex and the City role Charlotte York Goldenblatt in And Just Like That..., has come to accept that "you can't not age," she said. "The only way you cannot age is to not be alive, which is not something that I want to happen, obviously," Davis told Entertainment Tonight. "So, I just have to have these talks with myself and try to relax and sometimes I just have to get out of my own head and take a walk."

Her decision to use fillers and Botox led to ridicule from critics, Davis told The Telegraph in June. "I’ve had to get them dissolved, and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly," she said. "And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful."

Davis also found it a "challenge" to accept herself when society encourages women to appear youthful. “It’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that,” Davis, who first played Charlotte in her 30s, told The Telegraph. “The internet wants you to — but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted.”

As the second season of And Just Like That... prepares to launch, Davis has a relaxed attitude toward fillers. “It’s whatever. I can’t keep it up,” she said. “I don’t have time. You’re trusting doctors [but] people personally blame us when it goes wrong – [as if] I jabbed a needle in my face.”

Kristin Davis. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Max

Davis spent seven months filming And Just Like That... season 2 in New York, but flew back to Los Angeles each weekend to spend time with her two children, Gemma Rose, 11, and Wilson, 5. In an interview with Haute Living Los Angeles, Davis said she did not want to take them out of school because Gemma just started middle school.

"My plan was to maybe bring them out or, you know, skip a weekend here and there, but my 5-year-old was not having it. He was mad," Davis explained. "So, I had to come back every weekend because I just felt so guilty. But this is what happens with trying to find a work-life balance."

And Just Like That... season 2 premieres on Max on June 22.