Kristin Davis Says She Has No Intention of Ever Getting Married: ‘It’s Not My Thing’

Kristin Davis isn’t just like her Sex and the City character Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

The And Just Like That... star, 58, revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin’s podcast Best Friend Energy that while the “essence” of her personality is the same as Charlotte’s, they have fundamental differences.

“We have very different lifestyles, you know?” she said.

“I’m not married. I’ve never been married. It’s not my thing. I was never focused on it,” she added. “It was never like a goal, let’s say.”

It’s a stark contrast from her character Charlotte, who is married to husband Harry (Evan Handler) on the series. She had been devoted to finding the perfect man to marry throughout the show’s original run and was often dubbed a hopeless romantic. When Teplin noted this, saying marriage was “Charlotte’s whole thing,” Davis remarked that that’s where the acting chops came in.

“I know. That took some acting, let me tell you. It really did,” Davis said with a laugh.

“I would stress out on those days, where I would have a paragraph on a page of all…the rules and the marriage and the whatnot, and oh my God, I would just be like, ‘How am I going to do this and make it real and believable?’”

Despite never having had a wedding in real life, Davis admitted that one of her favorite moments to film on the show was when her character tied the knot with first husband Dr. Trey MacDougal, played by Kyle MacLachlan.

“I loved my first wedding,” she said. “I’m not really a wedding girl but, you know, Charlotte loved it so I loved it.”

She even got to have the experience of picking out her own wedding dress — alongside the show’s costume designer, executive producers and writers.

“I must have tried on 35 Vera Wang dresses. Like literally, I have a stack of polaroids this big of me in wedding dresses,” Davis recalled. “The poof one won and it was just like such a weird thing because it’s not my thing at all. Like I would never wear that dress, if I did get married.”

“No, I would not be wearing that veil. I wouldn’t be wearing any of it,” she explained. “But I was devoted to it. Do you know what I mean? Like a character seeps in you and you love it because she loves it.”

Davis spoke to PEOPLE last month about Charlotte’s evolution on the show since her single girl days, saying, “I think that the essence of her is certainly the same, but there's so many things that she's learned and grown through her experience. It would not be fun if she hadn't grown.”

The Emmy nominee credits AJLT writer and director Michael Patrick King with pushing boundaries — both for her as an actress and for Charlotte as a character.

“He'll say, ‘Let's try it this way,’ which is the more expected way of Charlotte. And then he'll say, ‘Why don't we just go for it and don't think at all?’ And I'll do it and that's what he ended up using,” Davis noted at the time. “That's the fun of knowing people as well as we know each other and having people that will let you stretch as an actor and let the character evolve. That's all the joys of having 25 years together.”

And Just Like That… season 2 is streaming now on Max.