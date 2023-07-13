Kristin Davis Says She Has No Intention of Ever Getting Married: ‘It’s Not My Thing’

"We have very different lifestyles, you know?" Davis said of her 'And Just Like That...' character Charlotte

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 10:37AM EDT
Kristin Davis and Christine Marinoni are seen attending a private celebration for the 'Sex and The City 25th Anniversary' Party
Photo:

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kristin Davis isn’t just like her Sex and the City character Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

The And Just Like That... star, 58, revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin’s podcast Best Friend Energy that while the “essence” of her personality is the same as Charlotte’s, they have fundamental differences.

“We have very different lifestyles, you know?” she said. 

“I’m not married. I’ve never been married. It’s not my thing. I was never focused on it,” she added. “It was never like a goal, let’s say.”

It’s a stark contrast from her character Charlotte, who is married to husband Harry (Evan Handler) on the series. She had been devoted to finding the perfect man to marry throughout the show’s original run and was often dubbed a hopeless romantic. When Teplin noted this, saying marriage was “Charlotte’s whole thing,” Davis remarked that that’s where the acting chops came in.

“I know. That took some acting, let me tell you. It really did,” Davis said with a laugh.

“I would stress out on those days, where I would have a paragraph on a page of all…the rules and the marriage and the whatnot, and oh my God, I would just be like, ‘How am I going to do this and make it real and believable?’” 

Kristin Davis films 'And Just Like That' on September 20, 2021 in New York City.
Kristin Davis films 'And Just Like That' on September 20, 2021 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images

Despite never having had a wedding in real life, Davis admitted that one of her favorite moments to film on the show was when her character tied the knot with first husband Dr. Trey MacDougal, played by Kyle MacLachlan.

“I loved my first wedding,” she said. “I’m not really a wedding girl but, you know, Charlotte loved it so I loved it.”

She even got to have the experience of picking out her own wedding dress — alongside the show’s costume designer, executive producers and writers. 

SEX AND THE CITY, 'Don't Ask Don't Tell', Season 3 Kristin Davis, Kyle MacLachlan
Kristen Davis and Kyle MacLachlan's characters marry on 'Sex and the City'.

Everett Collection

“I must have tried on 35 Vera Wang dresses. Like literally, I have a stack of polaroids this big of me in wedding dresses,” Davis recalled. “The poof one won and it was just like such a weird thing because it’s not my thing at all. Like I would never wear that dress, if I did get married.”

“No, I would not be wearing that veil. I wouldn’t be wearing any of it,” she explained. “But I was devoted to it. Do you know what I mean? Like a character seeps in you and you love it because she loves it.”

Davis spoke to PEOPLE last month about Charlotte’s evolution on the show since her single girl days, saying, “I think that the essence of her is certainly the same, but there's so many things that she's learned and grown through her experience. It would not be fun if she hadn't grown.”

Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis filming on location for "Sex And The City 2"
Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis filming on location for 'Sex And The City 2'.

James Devaney/WireImage

The Emmy nominee credits AJLT writer and director Michael Patrick King with pushing boundaries — both for her as an actress and for Charlotte as a character.

“He'll say, ‘Let's try it this way,’ which is the more expected way of Charlotte. And then he'll say, ‘Why don't we just go for it and don't think at all?’ And I'll do it and that's what he ended up using,” Davis noted at the time. “That's the fun of knowing people as well as we know each other and having people that will let you stretch as an actor and let the character evolve. That's all the joys of having 25 years together.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And Just Like That… season 2 is streaming now on Max.

Related Articles
Hayley Atwell, Ned Wolfgang Kelly
Hayley Atwell Reveals Fiancé Ned Wolfgang Kelly Proposed in His Underwear: 'Quite a Surreal Setup'
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling Staying with a Friend amid Uncertain Future with Husband Dean McDermott (Source)
Kenny and Wanda Rogers
Kenny Rogers' Widow Wanda Shares She's Found Love Again — with Encouragement from Her Late Husband (Exclusive)
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Have Hit Pause on Divorce but Are 'All over the Place,' Says Source
Meri Brown
Meri Brown Says She Is Living with 'Intention and Purpose' After Learning People 'Come and Go' in Life
Nick Viall and his fiancee celebrating their 3rd anniversary
Nick Viall Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary with Fiancée Natalie Joy: 'Can’t Wait for the Rest of Our Lives'
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso attend the premiere of Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' at El Capitan Theatre on November 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Matt Damon Says His Wife 'Helped' Him When He 'Fell into a Depression' Over Work
Kyle Richards Fires Back After Being Accused of Using a Family Pic for 'Damage Control' amid Separation
Kyle Richards Fires Back After Being Accused of Using a Family Pic for 'Damage Control' amid Separation
King Calaway Simon Dumas wedding
King Calaway's Simon Dumas Marries Isabella Guerry in Gorgeous Gibraltarian Wedding — See the Photos (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby); Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Mourns the 'Kanye I Know' and Accepts Her Relationship 'Can Never Get Back' to the Good Times
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Relationship Timeline
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO attend the "Jelly Roll: Save Me" Documentary World Premiere at the Ryman Auditorium on May 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee
Jelly Roll Praises 'Supportive' Wife Bunnie XO: 'She Saved Me in One of the Darkest Times of My Life'
Matt Smith pictured packing on the PDA with 24-year-old actress Emma Laird during a late-night pub date in London.
Matt Smith and Emma Laird Spark Dating Rumors as They're Spotted Packing on PDA
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Separation Will Be Featured on 'RHOBH' as Cameras Begin Rolling Again
Love Is Blind's Zack and Bliss Focus on 'Cherishing the Ordinary Moments'
Love Is Blind's Zack and Bliss Focus on 'Cherishing the Ordinary Moments' with Monthly Anniversaries
Australian actress Margot Robbie and her husband British producer Tom Ackerley arrive for the world premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Match on the Pink Carpet at 'Barbie' World Premiere