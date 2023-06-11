Kristin Davis Opens Up About Being Ridiculed for Using Fillers: 'I Have Shed Tears About It'

Kristin Davis is speaking candidly about her experience with fillers and Botox.

The And Just Like That star, 58, said in a new interview with The Telegraph this week that she has dabbled with the beauty tools over the years, explaining that "it’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times."

Admitting that she has had “good and bad” experiences, Davis — who’s played the role of Sex and the City's Charlotte York since her 30s — also noted that she has "shed tears" after receiving backlash for her decision to use fillers and Botox.

“I’ve had to get them dissolved, and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly," she told the publication. "And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful."

Davis has opened up about getting fillers and Botox. Getty, Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

The actress said that she has found it a “challenge” to accept herself getting older, as society encourages women to appear more youthful.

“It’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that,” Davis explained. “The internet wants you to — but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted.”

Davis said she’s also had work done on her lips — though she admitted the results didn’t turn out as she’d hoped. “No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time,” she told The Telegraph.

“Luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually — the thing is you don’t smile at yourself in the mirror. Who smiles at themselves in the mirror? Crazy people," Davis continued.

Davis said its been a "challenge" for her to accept getting older. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Max

Nowadays, Davis’ attitude towards getting fillers — and the criticism tied to it — is much more relaxed.

“It’s whatever. I can’t keep it up,” the actress said. “I don’t have time. You’re trusting doctors [but] people personally blame us when it goes wrong – [as if] I jabbed a needle in my face.”

Davis also told the outlet that she no longer works out or has a special diet that she follows, explaining, “I just eat what the kids are eating”, referring to her daughter Gemma and son Wilson — whom she adopted in 2011 and 2018, respectively.