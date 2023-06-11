Kristin Davis Opens Up About Being Ridiculed for Using Fillers: 'I Have Shed Tears About It'

The 'And Just Like That' star discussed her "good and bad" experiences with fillers and Botox in a new interview

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 11, 2023 01:03PM EDT
Kristin Davis attends premiere of Netflix's "AJ And The Queen" season 1 at the Egyptian Theatre on January 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Kristen Davis. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty

Kristin Davis is speaking candidly about her experience with fillers and Botox.

The And Just Like That star, 58, said in a new interview with The Telegraph this week that she has dabbled with the beauty tools over the years, explaining that "it’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times."

Admitting that she has had “good and bad” experiences, Davis — who’s played the role of Sex and the City's Charlotte York since her 30s — also noted that she has "shed tears" after receiving backlash for her decision to use fillers and Botox.

“I’ve had to get them dissolved, and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly," she told the publication. "And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful."

Kristin Davis then and now
Davis has opened up about getting fillers and Botox. Getty, Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

The actress said that she has found it a “challenge” to accept herself getting older, as society encourages women to appear more youthful.

“It’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that,” Davis explained. “The internet wants you to — but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted.”

Davis said she’s also had work done on her lips — though she admitted the results didn’t turn out as she’d hoped. “No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time,” she told The Telegraph

“Luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually — the thing is you don’t smile at yourself in the mirror. Who smiles at themselves in the mirror? Crazy people," Davis continued.

Sarita Choudhury, Bridget Everett, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Halston, Karen Pittman, Kristen Davis and Nicole Ari Parker attend the " 'And Just Like ThatÃ¢ÂÂ¦It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Max And Vogue."
Davis said its been a "challenge" for her to accept getting older.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Max

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nowadays, Davis’ attitude towards getting fillers — and the criticism tied to it — is much more relaxed.

“It’s whatever. I can’t keep it up,” the actress said. “I don’t have time. You’re trusting doctors [but] people personally blame us when it goes wrong – [as if] I jabbed a needle in my face.”

Davis also told the outlet that she no longer works out or has a special diet that she follows, explaining, “I just eat what the kids are eating”, referring to her daughter Gemma and son Wilson — whom she adopted in 2011 and 2018, respectively. 

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Kim Cattrall attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety)
Kim Cattrall, 66, Says She’s Open to Botox and Fillers to Battle Aging in ‘Every Way I Can’
Kate Beckinsale attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals
Kate Beckinsale Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Claims, Says Medical Condition Keeps Her from Botox, Fillers
Kaylen
TikToker Shares Shocking Results of a 'Failed' $50 Lip Blushing Treatment: 'Not Worth It'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Admits Getting Botox in Her Neck, Laughs That She Can’t Move Her Muscles
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart Shuts Down Botox, Plastic Surgery Rumors Around Her 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Says She Doesn't Get Botox or Filler: 'My Lines Don't Bother Me'
Woman Shares Her Lip Filler Removal Process and 'Lip Flip' Procedure
Woman Shares Her Lip Filler Removal Process and 'Lip Flip' Procedure: 'It Definitely Hurt Pretty Bad'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Caroline Manzo attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
'RHONJ' Alum Caroline Manzo Boasts Her 'All Natural' Body, Says She's 'Afraid' of Botox: 'Just Be You'
Black Chyna
Blac Chyna Reacts to the 'Crazy' Face She Had Before Removing Her Filler
justine bateman
Justine Bateman Defends Her Decision to Age Naturally: 'My Face Represents Who I Am. I Like It'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp1KEMLjgHX/. Blac Chyna Reveals Results of Having Her Facial Fillers Dissolved After 'Looking Like Jigsaw'. Blac Chyna/Instagram
Blac Chyna Reveals Results of Having Her Facial Fillers Dissolved After 'Looking like Jigsaw'
Courteney Cox attends the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI"
Courteney Cox Reflects on Her Years Using Facial Fillers: 'You Don't Realize You Look a Little Off'
Gina Rodriguez attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront
Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Birth of Baby Charlie — and Reveals Significance of His Name (Exclusive)
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Emily Ratajkowski Opens Up About Dating After Split from Her Husband: 'Part of Me Is Still Scared of Men'
Blac Chyna making her public debut without fillers
Blac Chyna Steps Out Publicly For First Time Since Dissolving Facial Fillers: Photos
Bethenny Frankel poses at her Sydney Q and A appearance for Hayu
Bethenny Frankel Tells Critics She 'Looks Great' After Cosmetic Procedures: 'This Is Not All-Natural'