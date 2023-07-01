Kristin Davis on Kim Cattrall's 'AJLT' Cameo Leak and 'Drama': 'We Want to Make the Fans Happy'

Kristin Davis is disappointed that Kim Cattrall’s And Just Like That… surprise cameo isn’t a surprise anymore.

“We didn’t really want the information out,” the actress, 58, said in an interview with TODAY. “We wanted it to be a surprise.”

Davis, who plays Charlotte York in the HBO series, said that she thought an appearance from 66-year-old Cattrall’s iconic character Samantha Jones — who did not reprise her Sex and the City role in the series revival's first season — would “just be such a lovely thing for the fans.”

“And it’s not a big thing,” she said of the cameo. “It’s just something where we know how much Samantha means to the fans.”

The actress continued, “We want to give the fans what they want. We were trying to figure out a way to do it, and this is the way that kind of made sense with the storyline and the situation.”

Davis said she hopes the one-time appearance from Cattrall’s character will be enough to make fans of the AJLT and the original series — which ran from 1998 to 2004 — happy.

“We just thought, ‘Oh, well, this is a great solution and we want to make the fans happy,’” she told TODAY. “And then it leaked and then there’s all this drama that leaked with it and then we’re like, ‘Oh, god’ … not really what we were wanting.”

Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis in "Sex And The City: The Movie". New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett Collection

The Sex and the City star added, “But I hope now that it won’t be disappointing after the amount of drama that has been about it.”

Despite AJLT showrunner Michael Patrick King telling Davis that it was “crazy” to try to keep Cattrall’s cameo under wraps — and that it "was never going to be a surprise” — she isn’t the only cast member who was frustrated when the news went public.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who stars as Carrie Bradshaw in the series, also expressed her disappointment in the situation.

During an appearance on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy, the actress, 58, admitted that she “could not have been more upset” about the leak, calling it a “big bummer” and mourning the “fireworks” there would have been if fans were actually surprised with Cattrall.

“Also, because we want to make sure that expectations are real,” Parker continued. "It's a little exchange that is happy. It says everything about their relationship and other stuff that’s off-camera.”

And Just Like That… season 2 is streaming now on Max.