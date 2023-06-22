Kristin Davis Just Wore the Popular Summer Dress Trend We've Seen on Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling

Kristin Davis’ killer looks aren’t stopping with her on-screen character Charlotte York.

Earlier this week, and before the release of season 2 of And Just Like That…, the actress stepped out in her character’s stomping grounds, aka New York City, wearing a summery midi dress. Topping off the green getup, she added an oversized white belt and some white shoes to complement the look.

No surprise here, her dress also featured two trends we’ve been seeing on everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Chrissy Teigen to Mindy Kaling: floral patterns and puff sleeves. And oftentimes, we see them wearing dresses that combine the two. The major difference? Hers was in a color that many people stray from — lime green.

Green Floral Puff Sleeve Dresses Inspired by Kristin Davis

Green garments, especially when in a bright hue, are often deemed “hard to match” or too “out there” for some people. But if you look at Davis for inspiration, you’ll see it’s not as difficult as you think. For starters, green is innately summery — think palm trees, growing grass, mint chip ice cream — and second, all you need are some neutral accessories to pull the look together.

Plus, fashion needs to be breathable in the summer months, and what’s an easy cop out for stuffy styles? A flowy dress, like this BTFBM short sleeve one, which is just $47. Unlike Davis’, the green on this one is a bit more emerald, but otherwise, the puff sleeves, bold print, and tiered layers feel very similar.

Buy It! BTFBM Puff Sleeve Smocked Back Floral Maxi Dress in Print Grass Green, $46.99; amazon.com

This Prettygarden Ruffle Puff Sleeve High-Waist Midi Dress is a highly rated option with over 5,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers described it as “very flattering,” “super comfy,” and one shopper even described it as a “‘go any time, go anywhere’ dress” — so it has range. The now-$41 dress comes in sizes S to XL, and in case Davis still hasn’t convinced you to go green, it comes in a variety of other colors, too.

Buy It! Prettygarden Ruffle Puff Sleeve High-Waist Midi Dress in Green, $40.49 with coupon (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

For more color, the Alexia Admor Lorelei Midi Dress boasts hints of yellow, red, and pink, as well as green, and even slightly resembles a big ol’ bowl of summer fruit salad. It’s currently 66 percent off, and it has feminine puff sleeves and a striking V-neckline, so what’s not to love?

We also found other dresses in varying lengths and hues for heavy sweaters and color enthusiasts, respectively. Take a cue from Kristin Davis and get dressed up in a flowy green dress this season. Keep scrolling to shop more dresses inspired by the star.

Buy It! Alexia Admor Lorelei Midi Dress, $80.99 (orig. $245); gilt.com

Buy It! Prettygarden Puffy Sleeve Square Neck Tiered Midi Dress in Print Green, $42.29 with coupon (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Buy It! English Factory Floral Back Tiered Maxi Dress in Yellow Multi, $114 (orig. $120); zappos.com

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Ruched Ruffle Puff Sleeve Mini Dress in Olive Stripe, $80; abercrombie.com

Buy It! Melloday Floral Puff Sleeve Poplin Dress in Floral Multi, $79; nordstrom.com

Buy It! & Other Stories Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress in Bright Green Floral Print, $129; stories.com

