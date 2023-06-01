Kristin Davis Surprises Close Friend and Fellow Single Mom with a Home Makeover (Exclusive)

"It's a lot to be a single mom, you have to really be able to be everyone all rolled into one," Davis says in an exclusive clip from the next episode of HGTV's 'Celebrity IOU'

By
Published on June 1, 2023 04:10 PM

Kristin Davis is showing off her prowess with a power tool, along with her big heart, on an all-new Celebrity IOU.

Under the direction of Property BrothersDrew and Jonathan Scott, the And Just Like That star is helping out her close friend and fellow single mom Tiffany, who she says has been there for her "through the years in so many of those 'pinch' moments."

"It's amazing to have a friend you can trust like that," Davis, 58, says in the episode, premiering June 5 on HGTV.

PEOPLE got an exclusive first look (above) at Davis' heartfelt renovation for her pal, whom she met when their daughters became best friends at school. Davis, who is a single mom to daughter Gemma, 10, and son Wilson, 3, notes that Tiffany has two jobs and was looking for a third to help stay afloat.

"She would never ask for anything, ever," says the star.

Kristin Davis, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott, reveal the finished renovated home to Kristin's long time friend, as seen on Celebrity IOU

Discovery, Inc.

On the way to meet Davis at Tiffany's Compton home, Drew shares that he has "always heard that Kristin was just the nicest person in the world."

"She's got such a big heart," he continues, "and the fact that we can help give back to Tiffany and her daughter Lyric to give them a more beautiful home — that's pretty cool."

Adds Jonathan, "Kristin told us Tiffany has been an inspiration and a constant source of support and guidance to her and she's been trying to think of a way to say thank you."

Kristin Davis, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott, reveal the finished renovated home to Kristin's long time friend, as seen on Celebrity IOU

Discovery, Inc.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later in the episode, Tiffany gushes about how "awesome" Davis is and how real their relationship is with each other. Tiffany keeps Davis "on point," the actress says, sharing that there aren't many people in her life who do that and keep her in check.

Drew and Jonathan's favorite part about working with A-list stars on their show goes much deeper than the laughs they share, they tell PEOPLE

"You get to see what these celebrities are like when they're not in a film, on a TV show, on a red carpet," Jonathan says. "It's those moments of humanity you get to see that are so much more interesting than all the glitz and glamor — knowing that somebody really cares about this person that they're giving back to."

In addition to Davis, this season the Scott brothers are joined by a star-studded roster of guests including Heidi KlumKristin ChenowethGlenn CloseTaraji P. HensonDerek HoughJulianne HoughJay Leno and Emma Roberts.

Kristin Davis' episode of Celebrity IOU, airs June 5 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on HGTV.

Related Articles
kim-cattrall-sarah-jessica-parker.jpg
Kim Cattrall Confirms 'And Just Like That...' Cameo with a Winking Message to Fans: 'Happy Pride'
PHOTO May 17, 2023 Photograph by Courtesy of Max Key Art MAX And Just Like That... Season 2
'And Just Like That...' Trailer: Carrie Has 'Moved on' to Aidan, Miranda Doubts Che and Charlotte Is Hammered
The small boat marina and harbor at Honokohau is viewed on December 16, 2016
Tourist Who Drove Down Boat Ramp into Hawaii Harbor Said GPS Told Her to 'Take This Route': Police
Mariah Carey Atlanta house for sale
Mariah Carey Sells Massive Georgia Mansion at a Loss 1 Year After Home Was Burglarized
Kimberly Shannon Murphy
In New Book, Hollywood Stuntwoman Recounts Healing After Childhood Sexual Abuse
Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix
How Galey Alix Turned Heartbreak and a Health Crisis Into HGTV Stardom: 'Starting Over Saved Me' (Exclusive)
Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker as Tensions Surrounding SATC 3 Revealed: 'Kim Killed the Movie'
'And Just Like That...' Kim Cattrall Is Returning to 'Sex and the City' — Get the Scoop!
Jonathan Nguyen, who drowned in a California
Recent College Grad, 21, Found Dead After Diving into Calif. River While Hiking with Friends
Rollout Sex and the City Anniversary
Issa Rae Says This 'Sex and the City Storyline' Made Her Realize 'I Have a Story to Tell Too'
Penn Badgley home for sale
Penn Badgley Lists Home in New York's Catskill Mountains for $1.7 Million — See Inside!
Kunal Nayyar NYC apt for sale
'Big Bang Theory' Star Kunal Nayyar's N.Y.C. Penthouse Hits Market for $3 Million — See Inside
People view a six-story apartment building after it collapsed yesterday on May 29, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa
Iowa Woman, 52, Rescued from Partially Collapsed Apartment Building Hours Before Demolition
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Visits Lake Tahoe Nearly 5 Months After Snowplow Accident: 'Home'
Candace Parker #3 of the Las Vegas Aces arrives to the arena before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Candace Parker Honors Gianna Bryant with Jersey Tribute — and Vanessa Bryant Loves It
Bruno Mars, multi-Grammy award winning artist and SelvaRey Rum co-owner
Bruno Mars Details How His Upbringing in Hawaii Influenced His New 'Dream' Pop-Up Bar (Exclusive)
Claudette Powers
37 Years After Her Murder, Authorities Identify a Calif. Woman Slain in 1986