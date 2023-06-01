Kristin Davis Surprises Close Friend and Fellow Single Mom with a Home Makeover (Exclusive)

Kristin Davis is showing off her prowess with a power tool, along with her big heart, on an all-new Celebrity IOU.

Under the direction of Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott, the And Just Like That star is helping out her close friend and fellow single mom Tiffany, who she says has been there for her "through the years in so many of those 'pinch' moments."

"It's amazing to have a friend you can trust like that," Davis, 58, says in the episode, premiering June 5 on HGTV.

PEOPLE got an exclusive first look (above) at Davis' heartfelt renovation for her pal, whom she met when their daughters became best friends at school. Davis, who is a single mom to daughter Gemma, 10, and son Wilson, 3, notes that Tiffany has two jobs and was looking for a third to help stay afloat.

"She would never ask for anything, ever," says the star.

Discovery, Inc.

On the way to meet Davis at Tiffany's Compton home, Drew shares that he has "always heard that Kristin was just the nicest person in the world."

"She's got such a big heart," he continues, "and the fact that we can help give back to Tiffany and her daughter Lyric to give them a more beautiful home — that's pretty cool."

Adds Jonathan, "Kristin told us Tiffany has been an inspiration and a constant source of support and guidance to her and she's been trying to think of a way to say thank you."

Discovery, Inc.

Later in the episode, Tiffany gushes about how "awesome" Davis is and how real their relationship is with each other. Tiffany keeps Davis "on point," the actress says, sharing that there aren't many people in her life who do that and keep her in check.

Drew and Jonathan's favorite part about working with A-list stars on their show goes much deeper than the laughs they share, they tell PEOPLE.

"You get to see what these celebrities are like when they're not in a film, on a TV show, on a red carpet," Jonathan says. "It's those moments of humanity you get to see that are so much more interesting than all the glitz and glamor — knowing that somebody really cares about this person that they're giving back to."

In addition to Davis, this season the Scott brothers are joined by a star-studded roster of guests including Heidi Klum, Kristin Chenoweth, Glenn Close, Taraji P. Henson, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Jay Leno and Emma Roberts.

Kristin Davis' episode of Celebrity IOU, airs June 5 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on HGTV.

