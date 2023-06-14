Kristin Davis is opening up about the challenges of being a working mom.

On Wednesday, the And Just Like That star, 58, was featured on Haute Living Los Angeles' cover to discuss the second season of her show and the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City.

While talking about filming the show, Davis shared she was willing to do anything to make the show work, including traveling across the country every week for seven months to see her children on the weekend.

"It's such a luxury to not only be able to work, but to work with my friends of 25 years — but seven months is a long time to shoot, and a long time to be trying to go back and forth every weekend to see my kids," she explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

John Russo for Haute Living

"I didn't want to take them out of school because my daughter had just started middle school," Davis said. "I was able to get them started with school, so at least I felt like they had a routine, and my plan was not to come back every weekend. My plan was to maybe bring them out or, you know, skip a weekend here and there, but my 5-year-old was not having it. He was mad."

"So, I had to come back every weekend because I just felt so guilty. But this is what happens with trying to find a work-life balance," the Sex and the City star concluded.

Davis is mom to daughter Gemma Rose, 11, and Wilson, 5.

John Russo for Haute Living

Last year, Davis appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and was asked by Kelly Clarkson if her kids had seen SATC now that more people were watching the series after the success of its revival, And Just Like That.

Davis quickly recalled a moment when Gemma pointed out that a person sitting near them on a plane was watching a scene from SATC with her mom in it. Though she said it was "a little scary" to discuss the show at the time, the actress explained that she's more open to her kids watching the show when they're a little older.

"Now that she's older and now that she's getting exposed from her friends to all this stuff, even though I'm very controlling… I'm thinking I'm going to use it as a teaching tool," Davis said.

"I don't want her to feel embarrassed. I want her to talk to me. I'm a single mom, it's super important… gotta keep them talking," she continued. "You know, Sex and the City is kind of a good educational type thing… for later."