Kristin Davis Says She 'Felt So Guilty' Leaving Kids Every Weekend for 7 Months While Filming

The 'And Just Like That' star flew from L.A. to N.Y.C. every weekend for seven months to film the show's second season

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 14, 2023 02:06PM EDT
Kristin Davis for Haute Living Los Angeles
Photo:

John Russo for Haute Living

Kristin Davis is opening up about the challenges of being a working mom.

On Wednesday, the And Just Like That star, 58, was featured on Haute Living Los Angeles' cover to discuss the second season of her show and the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City.

While talking about filming the show, Davis shared she was willing to do anything to make the show work, including traveling across the country every week for seven months to see her children on the weekend.

"It's such a luxury to not only be able to work, but to work with my friends of 25 years — but seven months is a long time to shoot, and a long time to be trying to go back and forth every weekend to see my kids," she explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Kristin Davis for Haute Living Los Angeles

John Russo for Haute Living

"I didn't want to take them out of school because my daughter had just started middle school," Davis said. "I was able to get them started with school, so at least I felt like they had a routine, and my plan was not to come back every weekend. My plan was to maybe bring them out or, you know, skip a weekend here and there, but my 5-year-old was not having it. He was mad."

"So, I had to come back every weekend because I just felt so guilty. But this is what happens with trying to find a work-life balance," the Sex and the City star concluded.

Davis is mom to daughter Gemma Rose, 11, and Wilson, 5.

Kristin Davis for Haute Living Los Angeles

John Russo for Haute Living

Last year, Davis appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and was asked by Kelly Clarkson if her kids had seen SATC now that more people were watching the series after the success of its revival, And Just Like That.

Davis quickly recalled a moment when Gemma pointed out that a person sitting near them on a plane was watching a scene from SATC with her mom in it. Though she said it was "a little scary" to discuss the show at the time, the actress explained that she's more open to her kids watching the show when they're a little older.

"Now that she's older and now that she's getting exposed from her friends to all this stuff, even though I'm very controlling… I'm thinking I'm going to use it as a teaching tool," Davis said.

"I don't want her to feel embarrassed. I want her to talk to me. I'm a single mom, it's super important… gotta keep them talking," she continued. "You know, Sex and the City is kind of a good educational type thing… for later."

Related Articles
jenna johnson and val chmerkovskiy baby 5 months
Jenna Johnson Celebrates Baby Boy Turning 5 Months with Adorable Photos: 'Where Has the Time Gone?'
Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Are 'Keeping Dream Alive' of Reconciliation with Brandon Blackstock
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with his daughter Ognjena after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokić's Daughter Adorably Celebrates Award with Him After Championship Win
Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere
Chris Hemsworth Says Kids 'Loved' His 'Extraction 2' Stunts: 'They Wanted to Jump In' (Exclusive)
ludacris and daughter working out
Ludacris Calls Daughter Chance, 11 Months, His 'Personal Trainer' as She Helps Him Work Out
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kroy Biermann Alleges Ex Kim Zolciak Fails to 'Pay Adequate Attention' to Kids in New Court Filing
Gisele Bundchen shares family photos
Gisele Bündchen Enjoys Family Time with Her Kids on Brazilian Vacation — See All the Photos!
keke palmer
Keke Palmer Slams Airport for Allegedly Threatening to Throw Out Breast Milk: 'Why Is That Not a Crime?'
jennifer lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Says She'll 'Probably' Be a Helicopter Mom to Son Cy: 'I'll Have to Work on It'
brittany and patrick mahomes
Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Practices Mom Skills with Her Baby Dolls — Watch the Cute Video!
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady Says Birth of Son with Bridget Moynahan Changed His Life: 'My Biggest Inspirations'
Nick Jonas and his daughter
Nick Jonas Looks Lovingly at Daughter Malti, 17 Months, in Heartwarming New Photo
Jonathan Scott and Zoey Deschanel attends the Max Original 'What Am I Eating?' With Zooey Deschanel Premiere Dinner at Casita Hollywood
Jonathan Scott Admits It 'Would Hurt' When Zooey Deschanel's Kids Told Others 'That's Not My Daddy'
Lil' Kim
Lil' Kim Shares Photos of Daughter's Birthday Last Year, Says She 'Didn't Have Time to Plan' Extravagant Party
vanessa and nick lachey kids vacation.
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Pose with All Three Kids on Kiawah Island Trip: 'Summer Fun Going Strong'
Lil Wayne Talks Fatherhood, Shares Nipsey Hussle Photo with Son Kameron for Little Brother Kross
Lil Wayne Takes Call from Son Kameron, 13, to Say Goodnight During Live Podcast Recording: 'Love You'