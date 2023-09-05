Every Dreamy Photo from Kristin Chenoweth's Weekend Wedding to Josh Bryant (Exclusive)

Celebrate the newlyweds with a look through their sweet wedding photos.

“I have been a self-proclaimed bachelorette my whole life,” the bride told PEOPLE. “I was never going to get married. I even got engaged before and couldn't do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, ‘Why would I ever let this guy go?’ I’m so blessed.”

01 of 16 The Newlyweds Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas. www.benfieldphotography.com The happy couple posed with pup Thunder following their Sept. 2 nuptials at a private residence. While Chenoweth wasn’t expecting to fall in love, she told PEOPLE the pair's connection was undeniable. “I guess it was the right time,” she said. “God knew what he was doing with that. Josh is 14 years younger than me, and I thought that was ridiculous. I'm never going to do that in my life, ever. But he's made me feel very confident and beautiful and loved at any age.”



02 of 16 Paw Patrol Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas. www.benfieldphotography.com Thunder had a key part in the wedding: she served as ring bearer, and walked down the aisle to AC/DC's "Thunderstruck."

03 of 16 Mr. & Mrs. Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas. www.benfieldphotography.com Chenoweth chose a Pamella Roland gown with a sheer nude and pink overlay and bow detail at the back. “I didn’t want to wear white,” she explained of the structured dress that featured tiny pearl flowers on the bodice. “Simple and elegant. I never thought I’d get married, so I went very nontraditional with the gown. I love it.” Bryant wore a J Crew suit with Prada belt and shoes.

04 of 16 Ring Thing Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas. www.benfieldphotography.com The actress' wedding band complemented her three-stone halo engagement ring. The design, by De Beers Forevermark by Rahaminov, signified the holy trinity, a nod to the couple's Christian faith.

05 of 16 Think Pink Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas. www.benfieldphotography.com Chenoweth wanted her wedding day outfit to feel authentic, she told PEOPLE. “On that day, I want to look like Kristin, I want to feel like Kristin, and I want Josh to see the girl that he has been with for five years,” she said. To that end, she worked with stylist Deborah Watson on her pink gown as well as her accessories and glam.

06 of 16 The Chenoweths Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas. www.benfieldphotography.com The bride and groom posed with her parents, Junie and Jerry Chenoweth ...

07 of 16 The Bryants Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas. www.benfieldphotography.com ... and with Bryant's parents, too. "To make this commitment in front of family and friends and with God present" was "important," Chenoweth shared.

08 of 16 In Full Bloom Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas. www.benfieldphotography.com Flowers covered the venue, including the stairs. Arrangements contained an assortment of beautiful blooms, with calla lilies, garden roses, majolica, spray roses,

hydrangea, ranunculus, veronica and mums.



09 of 16 Take the Cake Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas. www.benfieldphotography.com The five-tier wedding cake was also covered in floral designs, and inside, featured Mexican vanilla bean cake with vanilla bean buttercream filling. Antlers sat on top of it, while a pair of faux Christian Louboutin shoes accentuated the bottom.

10 of 16 Cut It Out Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas. www.benfieldphotography.com Dessert didn't stop there, though: each table at the reception had a "sweet box" filled with Belgian chocolate bonbons, churros, buckeye cookies and mini pecan turtles, among other treats.

11 of 16 Drink Up! Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas. www.benfieldphotography.com Guests sipped on specialty cocktails including the “Wicked Margarita,” a nod to Chenoweth’s run as Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway smash hit Wicked, plus a “Bryant Old Fashioned” and “Thundertini."

12 of 16 Wickedly Talented Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas. www.benfieldphotography.com Sweet nods to Chenoweth's lengthy career were found through the reception, like on the bar.

13 of 16 Light Bites Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas. www.benfieldphotography.com Some of Chenoweth's favorites were served late-night, too, including Dunkin' Donuts.



14 of 16 Sweet Life Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas. www.benfieldphotography.com A 7-11 Slurpee truck made a stop, too!

15 of 16 Party People Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas. www.benfieldphotography.com For the reception, Chenoweth swapped her floor-length gown for a short shimmery pink dress by Pamella Roland, which echoed her ceremony dress with its oversized bow detail at the neckline. She accessorized with a pair of pink Nike sneakers.

