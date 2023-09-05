Every Dreamy Photo from Kristin Chenoweth's Weekend Wedding to Josh Bryant (Exclusive)

The Broadway star and her love wed in Texas over Labor Day weekend

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE. She has been at PEOPLE for 11 years and has written nearly 40 cover stories for the magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 05:20PM EDT
Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas. Photo:

 www.benfieldphotography.com

She's been changed for good!

Broadway and TV actress Kristin Chenoweth wed Josh Bryant over Labor Day weekend in Dallas.

“I have been a self-proclaimed bachelorette my whole life,” the bride told PEOPLE. “I was never going to get married. I even got engaged before and couldn't do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, ‘Why would I ever let this guy go?’ I’m so blessed.”

Celebrate the newlyweds with a look through their sweet wedding photos.

01 of 16

The Newlyweds

Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas.

 www.benfieldphotography.com

The happy couple posed with pup Thunder following their Sept. 2 nuptials at a private residence.

While Chenoweth wasn’t expecting to fall in love, she told PEOPLE the pair's connection was undeniable. “I guess it was the right time,” she said. “God knew what he was doing with that. Josh is 14 years younger than me, and I thought that was ridiculous. I'm never going to do that in my life, ever. But he's made me feel very confident and beautiful and loved at any age.”

02 of 16

Paw Patrol

Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas.

 www.benfieldphotography.com

Thunder had a key part in the wedding: she served as ring bearer, and walked down the aisle to AC/DC's "Thunderstruck."

03 of 16

Mr. & Mrs.

Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas.

 www.benfieldphotography.com

Chenoweth chose a Pamella Roland gown with a sheer nude and pink overlay and bow detail at the back. “I didn’t want to wear white,” she explained of the structured dress that featured tiny pearl flowers on the bodice. “Simple and elegant. I never thought I’d get married, so I went very nontraditional with the gown. I love it.”

Bryant wore a J Crew suit with Prada belt and shoes.

04 of 16

Ring Thing

Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas.

 www.benfieldphotography.com

The actress' wedding band complemented her three-stone halo engagement ring. The design, by De Beers Forevermark by Rahaminov, signified the holy trinity, a nod to the couple's Christian faith.

05 of 16

Think Pink

Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas.

 www.benfieldphotography.com

Chenoweth wanted her wedding day outfit to feel authentic, she told PEOPLE. “On that day, I want to look like Kristin, I want to feel like Kristin, and I want Josh to see the girl that he has been with for five years,” she said. To that end, she worked with stylist Deborah Watson on her pink gown as well as her accessories and glam.

06 of 16

The Chenoweths

Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas.

 www.benfieldphotography.com

The bride and groom posed with her parents, Junie and Jerry Chenoweth ...

07 of 16

The Bryants

Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas.

 www.benfieldphotography.com

... and with Bryant's parents, too.

"To make this commitment in front of family and friends and with God present" was "important," Chenoweth shared.

08 of 16

In Full Bloom

Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas.

 www.benfieldphotography.com

Flowers covered the venue, including the stairs. Arrangements contained an assortment of beautiful blooms, with calla lilies, garden roses, majolica, spray roses,
hydrangea, ranunculus, veronica and mums.

09 of 16

Take the Cake

Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas.

 www.benfieldphotography.com

The five-tier wedding cake was also covered in floral designs, and inside, featured Mexican vanilla bean cake with vanilla bean buttercream filling. Antlers sat on top of it, while a pair of faux Christian Louboutin shoes accentuated the bottom.

10 of 16

Cut It Out

Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas.

 www.benfieldphotography.com

Dessert didn't stop there, though: each table at the reception had a "sweet box" filled with Belgian chocolate bonbons, churros, buckeye cookies and mini pecan turtles, among other treats.

11 of 16

Drink Up!

Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas.

 www.benfieldphotography.com

Guests sipped on specialty cocktails including the “Wicked Margarita,” a nod to Chenoweth’s run as Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway smash hit Wicked, plus a “Bryant Old Fashioned” and “Thundertini."

12 of 16

Wickedly Talented

Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas.

 www.benfieldphotography.com

Sweet nods to Chenoweth's lengthy career were found through the reception, like on the bar.

13 of 16

Light Bites

Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas.

 www.benfieldphotography.com

Some of Chenoweth's favorites were served late-night, too, including Dunkin' Donuts.

14 of 16

Sweet Life

Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas.

 www.benfieldphotography.com

A 7-11 Slurpee truck made a stop, too!

15 of 16

Party People

Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas.

 www.benfieldphotography.com

For the reception, Chenoweth swapped her floor-length gown for a short shimmery pink dress by Pamella Roland, which echoed her ceremony dress with its oversized bow detail at the neckline. She accessorized with a pair of pink Nike sneakers.

16 of 16

For Good

Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant marry in Texas.

 www.benfieldphotography.com

"The way he treats other people is so sexy to me. It's so beautiful. Nobody is beneath him," Chenoweth told PEOPLE of her new husband. "His heart is the size of Texas."

Related Articles
gold wedding rings as an attribute of a young couple's wedding
Married People Are Among the Happiest People in America, Study Claims
Kyle Christie and Vicky Turner proposal in Italy
'The Challenge' Star Kyle Christie Is Engaged to Girlfriend Vicky Turner: 'Here's to Forever'
Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Celebrate Their Wedding Welcome Party and Rehearsal Dinner
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Celebrate Their Wedding Welcome Party and Rehearsal Dinner (Exclusive Photos)
Rebecca WhitlingerSmile
Bridesmaid Keeps Wearing Her Dress Around the World, 35 Years After Her Friend’s Wedding
Kristin Chenoweth Wedding photos
Kristin Chenoweth on Her 'Nontraditional' Wedding Gown: ‘I Didn’t Want to Wear White’ (Exclusive)
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Celebrate 45 Month Anniversary
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Celebrate '45-Month Anniversary' in Series of Sweet Snaps: ‘Love’
Weddings: 'Law and Order' 's Odelya Halevi Engaged to Boyfriend Aaron Mazor: 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered'
'Law & Order's Odelya Halevi Engaged to Boyfriend Aaron Mazor: 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered'
Viral wedding sign
Couple's Wedding Sign Goes Viral for 'Featuring' Groom – See the Photo!
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant People exclusive wedding photographed on Saturday, Sept. 2 2023 by Dale Benfield
Kristin Chenoweth Is Married! Inside Her Pink Wedding to Josh Bryant in Texas: All the Details (Exclusive)
Jelly Roll Vow Renewal
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Renew Wedding Vows in Vegas Ceremony to Celebrate Anniversary: 'Lucky #7'
Actors Playing Cinderella and Prince Charming Get Engaged During Cinderella Production
'Cinderella' Actors Who Got Engaged Onstage Reveal Fairytale-Themed Wedding Plans (Exclusive)
Bradley Leake hair interview
Celeb Hairstylist Bradley Leake on Wedding Hair Trends and How Brides Can Achieve a Look They 'Won't Regret'
Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant (Exclusive)
Garth Brooks and Wife Trisha Yearwood Give Robin Roberts Sweet Advice Ahead of Marriage
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Give Robin Roberts Marital Advice Before Wedding: 'Marry Your Best Friend'
Sara Blakely, Spanx founder and business icon, attends an event hosted by Jane Fonda & Friends to launch an initiative for her Georgia-based charity to impact 300,000 youth on October 28, 2021
Spanx Founder Sara Blakely Was a Bridesmaid 13 Times Before Her Own Wedding: 'Building My Empires'
Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Get Married for a Second Time in 'Magical' Wedding: 'Happiest Moment of Our Lives'
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Get Married Again in 'Magical' Wedding: 'Happiest Moment of Our Lives' (Exclusive)