Kristin Chenoweth on Her 'Nontraditional' Wedding Gown: ‘I Didn’t Want to Wear White’ (Exclusive)

The bride wore pink!

Kristin Chenoweth married her musician husband Josh Bryant in an intimate wedding ceremony on Saturday in Dallas, Texas, where she wore a Pamella Roland gown.

“I didn’t want to wear white," Chenoweth tells PEOPLE. “I went with a sheer nude and Chanel pink overlay with a big bow in the back. Very structured. It has tiny pearl flowers all over the bodice that ombré out to the floor.”

Kristin Chenoweth's wedding ceremony gown featured a large bow in the back. www.benfieldphotography.com

Chenoweth continues: “Simple and elegant. I never thought I’d get married, so I went very nontraditional with the gown. I love it.”

The Emmy Award-winning actress and singer, 55, adds that she wanted her wedding day style to feel authentic. “On that day, I want to look like Kristin, I want to feel like Kristin, and I want Josh to see the girl that he has been with for five years,” she told PEOPLE ahead of the ceremony.

Kristin Chenoweth and husband Josh Bryant celebrate after saying "I do.". www.benfieldphotography.com

“I'm going to look glamorous and all that, but my hair isn't going to be up to heaven, even though we'll be in Texas. It's going to look like me.”

For the reception, Chenoweth swapped her floor-length gown for a short shimmery pink dress, also by Pamella Roland, which echoed her ceremony dress with its oversized bow detail at the neckline. She accessorized with a pair of pink Nike sneakers, all the better for dancing the night away.

Kristin Chenoweth changed into a shorter dress and sneakers for her wedding reception. www.benfieldphotography.com

Décor at the pair’s nuptials featured a soft romantic mix of white, ivory, creme, soft peach, blush to medium pink, and champagne tones. A stunning array of calla lilies, garden roses, majolica, spray roses, hydrangea, ranunculus, veronica, mums, and various dark seasonal greenery filled the wedding space.

“Without having to even ask Kristin, I knew that the theme would probably be pink oriented in some way,” says Bryant, 41.

Following the couple's vows, which were held at a private residence, guests sipped on specialty cocktails including the “Wicked Margarita,” a nod to Chenoweth’s run as Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway smash hit, plus a “Bryant Old Fashioned” and “Thundertini” martini before dinner and dancing.

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant cut their wedding cake. www.benfieldphotography.com

“Kristin has so many amazing qualities that I love and I could just go on and on,” says Bryant. “But one thing for sure, is her heart. From the first time we met, I could just see that in the way she treated people. And no matter what’s going on in her life, she always makes time for everybody. She's my best friend.”

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant pose with their dog, Thunder. www.benfieldphotography.com

The couple first connected back in 2016 at a wedding for the Schmigadoon! star's niece where Bryant's band, Backroad Anthem, performed. Two years later, Chenoweth's nephew tied the knot and Bryant’s band provided the musical entertainment again.

“We had become friends by this time, and that's when he came on strong,” recalls Chenoweth. “Josh asked me where I was going to be playing next, and it was North Carolina. I said, ‘I'm busy. I don't have time, da, da, da.’ And he shows up to the concert and that was it for me.”

As a self-proclaimed “bachelorette my whole life,” Chenoweth says, “I was never going to get married, I even got engaged before and couldn't do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, ‘Why would I ever let this guy go?’ I’m so blessed.”

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant kiss at their wedding celebration. www.benfieldphotography.com

Now, as the couple settles into married life, they are excited for their next chapter. “Josh has his own career outright, but I've kind of stole him away and he plays on a lot of my gigs with my band,” says Chenoweth.

“I'm looking forward to making more music together. We live in New York, but we're also building a life in Nashville too," she adds. “I’m so blessed to have this man. He’s my rock.”