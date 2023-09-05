Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant (Exclusive)

Kristin Chenoweth never planned on walking down the aisle — but that all changed when she met musician Josh Bryant.

“I have been a self-proclaimed bachelorette my whole life,” Chenoweth tells PEOPLE. “I was never going to get married. I even got engaged before and couldn't do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, ‘Why would I ever let this guy go?’"



The Broadway veteran, 55, married Bryant, 41, in Texas on Sept. 2, but before the pair said "I Do," Chenoweth jokes that she found the wedding planning process a tad uncomfortable.



"Whenever in the past I would start talking about my wedding or something, I would get hives and sweat," she told PEOPLE ahead of the couple's big day. "And Crystal Frazier our wedding planner, she has changed my world."

Kristin Chenoweth and husband Josh Bryant. www.benfieldphotography.com

Chenoweth continues: "I'm also going to brag about my groom, because he knows that I was never going to get married. He has been so hands-on and helpful and he's the one that's been keeping the appointments and, 'Oh, don't forget, we have this.' He's just been so on it. I guess you could call me an advanced bride. I'm an older bride, and I just didn't want to feel like it's all in my lap. He's been amazing help. That has just made me feel even more safe."

The couple's Sept. 2 nuptials, which were held at a private residence included celeb guests Kathy Najimy, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Kenny Ortega, Chely Wright, Ty Herndon, Jennifer Aspen and Broadway composer Andrew Lippa.

Décor featured a soft romantic mix of white, ivory, creme, soft peach, blush to medium pink, and champagne tones. A stunning array of calla lilies, garden roses, majolica, spray roses, hydrangea, ranunculus, veronica, mums, and various dark seasonal greenery filled the wedding space.

“Without having to even ask Kristin, I knew that the theme would probably be pink-oriented in some way,” says Bryant.



Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant, on their wedding day. www.benfieldphotography.com

The couple first met when Bryant's band Backroad Anthem performed at her niece's wedding. Nearly two years later, Chenoweth's nephew got married and also booked Bryant's band for the reception.

Since they were both were on tour at the time, the pair began dating long distance in 2018. When COVID surfaced in 2020, they found themselves at her apartment for six months.

"That bonded us," she says. "Going through a pandemic with someone and you see that you have each other's backs."

Kristin Chenoweth and husband Josh Bryant cut their wedding cake. www.benfieldphotography.com

For Bryant, he saw a future with the "Wicked" star during their first "date weekend."

"We went to dinner and we had a corner booth and she just sat beside me instead of sitting across from me," he says. “When we first met, I knew there was something special. I always go back to that. When you just have that feeling when you first see somebody.”

The Emmy winner says she and Bryant are meant to be.

"I've had great men in my life in the past, I've also had some turds, but I guess it was the right time,” she says. “God knew what he was doing with that. Josh is 14 years younger than me, and I thought that was ridiculous. I'm never going to do that in my life, ever. But he's made me feel very confident and beautiful and loved at any age.”

Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth share a sip of a slushie at their wedding. www.benfieldphotography.com

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Chenoweth even relates their romance to the beloved 1989 rom-com When Harry Met Sally.... written by the late Nora Ephron.



"I was very close with Nora Ephron, and I miss her every day. But in the movie When Harry Met Sally, her beautiful dialogue, when Harry says to Sally, 'When you finally find the one that you want to be with, you want that to start right then; you want it to start right that day' — that's how I feel," she says. "I never thought it would be me. And now that it is, I'm ready, like, Let's go. Let's get this party started."

