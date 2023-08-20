Kristin Chenoweth Mourns Death of Biological Mother Lynn: 'Angel That Brought Me into This World'

"The ten plus years I knew her were magic," Chenoweth wrote in a touching tribute on Instagram Sunday

Published on August 20, 2023
Kristin Chenoweth
Photo:

Kristin Chenoweth/Instagram

Kristin Chenoweth is mourning the loss of her biological mother.

In a touching tribute, the Schmigadoon! actress, 55, announced on Instagram Sunday that her biological mother Lynn had died. In addition to penning a beautiful remembrance, Chenoweth shared photos of Lynn throughout her life and sweet snapshots of the two together.

“The angel that brought me into this world has passed. Her name is Lynn. Aka Mamalynn. The ten plus years I knew her were magic,” Chenoweth began. “So many things became clear to me about myself when I met her and came to really know her. Those of us who knew her loved her light. Her love of music and all things artistic. An artist herself!”

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth/Instagram

The Broadway star added: “The mother of beautiful Jennifer and darling Chris. Man she loved her kids!”

“In her belly, I became fans of Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan, Doyle Bramhall, Jimi Hendrix, and, of course, Billy Ethridge - my bio dad. The two of them gave me the innate artistic ability I have today,” she continued.

“Mamalynn prayed for me every year on my birthday, hoping I was having the most perfect life, which of course, I was,” the Wicked alum wrote. “I snuck away and prayed for her too, wishing that someday I would be allowed to tell her ‘thank you.’ Which I did on 12/12/12. A beautiful day!”

“We didn’t leave anything unsaid in the end. I will miss her till the end of my days. But then, I will fly into the sky, where she will be waiting to greet me, and she will say, ‘start singing Babygirl!’ And I will. RIP Mamalynn ❤️,” Chenoweth concluded.

Several of Chenoweth’s colleagues expressed their condolences in the comments of her post, including Octavia Spencer, Selma Blair, Rosie O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kyle Richards and director Kenny Ortega.

Reese Witherspoon wrote in the comments, “What a beautiful tribute. Sing her song , babygirl 💗.” Chenoweth replied, “😢❤️ i surely will.”

“Sorry for your loss, dear Kristin. May she rest in sweet peace,” Leslie Odom Jr. wrote. “Thank you my sweet friend. ❤️,” responded Chenoweth.

Katie Couric commented, “This is the sweetest, most beautiful thing. ❤️,” to which Chenoweth wrote back, “She was the sweetest, most beautiful thing … Love you.”

“Kristin, I’m so sorry for your loss,” Rita Wilson began. “What a blessing you got to know each other over these past years. And that she got to know you. Your gratitude in this tribute is so bright and clear. Love you. May her memory be eternal.”

Jenna Ushkowitz, who starred on Glee alongside Chenoweth, wrote: “❤️ what a gift you were to each other. I’m so glad you came to know one another and share all that love, how truly special. and I am so sorry for your loss. ❤️.”

