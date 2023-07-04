Kristin Cavallari Embodies 'Malibu Style' Wearing White Bikini During the Day and LBD for a Night Out

Cavallari showed off several different looks in Miami while hanging out by the pool, shopping with her best friend and getting some sushi

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
Updated on July 4, 2023 04:45PM EDT
Kristen Cavallari
Photo:

Kristen Cavallari/Tiktok, Kristen Cavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari is sharing her transformation from day to night while on vacation.

The Laguna Beach and Hills star, 36, posted a TikTok showing off her various looks throughout the day during her stay for “a few days” in Miami over the Fourth of July holiday. 

Cavallari started off the video filming her morning look, a simple white tee with a gray hat, as she took her followers along with her throughout her day as she hung out with her best friend. 

The video then cut to a shot of her riding a bike in a white triangle top bikini with matching white shorts with the gray hat and shades before she shared her beach look: the same top with matching beach bottoms and a brown see-through cover-up slung over her waist. 

She shared a quick shot lounging on a beach chair with her blue shades on and her hair up in a bun before transitioning to a different day look with a white sweetheart neckline peek-a-boo dress and chunky white sandals to go shopping. 

The reality star then got ready for a “last minute” sushi dinner in an asymmetrical little black dress that showed off her toned legs. The dress tied together at the back of her neck and showed off her chest and arms with a v-shaped neckline. 

She accessorized the look with black strappy heels, a large golden watch on her right wrist, golden hoop earrings and a golden clutch. She wore her hair in effortless beach waves and glammed up with a smokey eye and a pink lip to complete the look.

Kristen Cavallari
Kristen Cavallari poses in a little black dress in a photos shared on her Instagram Story.

Kristen Cavallari/Instagram

Cavallari captioned the post with “Miami style” and added the hashtags “july4thweekend” and “dayinthelife.”

Last month, the Truly Simple author reunited with her fellow The Hills costar Heidi Montag Pratt to film a TikTok lip-synching a few lines of the 1997 hit “Barbie Girl” by Aqua

Cavallari and Pratt’s friendship, which was front and center on the hit MTV reality show, is still going strong. The pair, joined by fellow Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings star Audrina Partridge, even hit the road in 2020 for a honky tonk reunion in Nashville that was shown on Very Cavallari

“We had such a great time filming,” the Uncommon James founder told PEOPLE at the time. “It really felt like no time had passed! And it was just fun to be with friends I’ve had for a long time. We’re always going to have that connection, just because of what we went through together, you know? We’re always going to be in each other’s corners.”

Cavallari also recently admitted that she’s “having fun” on the dating scene after her split from football player Jay Cutler in 2020. “This is the first time in my life I've really dated," she told Jennifer Hudson earlier this year on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "I've always had boyfriends, I got married very young, so I am just enjoying it."

The mom of three is hoping to set a healthy example. "I wanted [my kids] to see me happy and see me eventually — not right now, but eventually — see me with someone who really respects me and treats me the way I need to be treated," she said.

