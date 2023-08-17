Kristin Cavallari Shares Images of Idyllic Vacation with Her Best Pals in Greece

Kristin Cavallari is having fun in the sun on a picture-perfect vacation to Greece.

On Thursday, the Uncommon James founder posted a photo carousel on Instagram from her trip to Mykonos — one of the most well known Greek islands — showing some highlights from her European getaway.

"MYKONOS" Cavallari, 36, captioned her post, along with two sparkle emoji.

In the first photo from the carousel, the Laguna Beach star posed with one of her pals Austin Rhodes, who is engaged to Justin Anderson, Cavallari's longtime bestie — who also in Greece for the fun-filled vacation. In the snap, Cavallari looked happy and tan in a purple mini dress with white accessories, posing in front of an art sculpture with a drink in hand as Rhodes, in a white tank and pants, smooched her cheek.

The Hills star, Rhodes, 28, and famed Hollywood hair colorist Anderson, 42, all reside in Nashville — and frequently post glimpses of their hangs together.

The next shot showed Cavallari and Anderson in all white at a beach club, before a further photo saw Cavallari goofing around in the sunshine. Wearing a yellow ankle-length croquet dress, she posed under a row of what appeared to be freshly-caught octopus, jokingly poking her tongue out for the snap.

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

The trio also enjoyed a day out in the sunshine on a luxury boat, as captured in another photo from Cavallari's post. Other shots included a beautiful view from a seaside restaurant, a black and white polka dot Grecian path and a bathroom selfie photo of Cavallari looking particularly bronzed in a white sweater dress.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A day earlier, Anderson posted his own set of pictures from Greece on his Instagram page.



Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

"Omg yesterday was so fun 🙌🏼 we went to this amazing restaurant that was built into the rocks and we had to take a little boat from the big boat to get there ⛵️," he wrote in the post's caption. "Ok it was really fancy feeling at first and then the longer we sat there the music gets louder and louder and then everyone is just dancing on the tables and going crazy i loved it."

The caption concluded, "it’s called SPILIAS if you visit mykonos! def recommend. the people, the food and the vibes are MAGICAL here! lub you all and i hope you have a great wednesday ok xoxoxoJA"

In one photo from Anderson's post, a smiling Rhodes and Cavallari posed with large bottles at SPILIAS restaurant.

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Last month, the Laguna Beach alum posted a now deleted TikTok showing off her various looks from “a few days” in Miami over the Fourth of July holiday.

The mom-of-three started off the video filming her low-key morning look, a simple white tee with a gray hat, as she took her followers along with her throughout her day. Her stylish looks included a white bikini top and white shorts, a white sweetheart neckline peek-a-boo dress and a little black dress with cut-outs and an asymmetrical hem for a night out on the town.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cavallari also recently admitted that she’s “having fun” on the dating scene after her split from former Chicago Bears football player Jay Cutler in 2020.

“This is the first time in my life I've really dated," she told Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April. "I've always had boyfriends, I got married very young, so I am just enjoying it."