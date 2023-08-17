Kristin Cavallari Shares Images of Idyllic Vacation with Her Best Pals in Greece

On Thursday, the Uncommon James founder posted a photo carousel from her trip to Mykonos, one of the most well known Greek islands

By
Published on August 17, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Kristin Cavallari Shares Images of Idyllic Vacation in Greece
Photo:

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari is having fun in the sun on a picture-perfect vacation to Greece.

On Thursday, the Uncommon James founder posted a photo carousel on Instagram from her trip to Mykonos — one of the most well known Greek islands — showing some highlights from her European getaway.

"MYKONOS" Cavallari, 36, captioned her post, along with two sparkle emoji.

In the first photo from the carousel, the Laguna Beach star posed with one of her pals Austin Rhodes, who is engaged to Justin Anderson, Cavallari's longtime bestie — who also in Greece for the fun-filled vacation. In the snap, Cavallari looked happy and tan in a purple mini dress with white accessories, posing in front of an art sculpture with a drink in hand as Rhodes, in a white tank and pants, smooched her cheek.

The Hills star, Rhodes, 28, and famed Hollywood hair colorist Anderson, 42, all reside in Nashville — and frequently post glimpses of their hangs together.

The next shot showed Cavallari and Anderson in all white at a beach club, before a further photo saw Cavallari goofing around in the sunshine. Wearing a yellow ankle-length croquet dress, she posed under a row of what appeared to be freshly-caught octopus, jokingly poking her tongue out for the snap.

Kristin Cavallari Shares Images of Idyllic Vacation in Greece

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

The trio also enjoyed a day out in the sunshine on a luxury boat, as captured in another photo from Cavallari's post. Other shots included a beautiful view from a seaside restaurant, a black and white polka dot Grecian path and a bathroom selfie photo of Cavallari looking particularly bronzed in a white sweater dress.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A day earlier, Anderson posted his own set of pictures from Greece on his Instagram page.

Kristin Cavallari Shares Images of Idyllic Vacation in Greece

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

"Omg yesterday was so fun 🙌🏼 we went to this amazing restaurant that was built into the rocks and we had to take a little boat from the big boat to get there ⛵️," he wrote in the post's caption. "Ok it was really fancy feeling at first and then the longer we sat there the music gets louder and louder and then everyone is just dancing on the tables and going crazy i loved it."

The caption concluded, "it’s called SPILIAS if you visit mykonos! def recommend. the people, the food and the vibes are MAGICAL here! lub you all and i hope you have a great wednesday ok xoxoxoJA"

In one photo from Anderson's post, a smiling Rhodes and Cavallari posed with large bottles at SPILIAS restaurant.

Kristin Cavallari Greece

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Last month, the Laguna Beach alum posted a now deleted TikTok showing off her various looks from “a few days” in Miami over the Fourth of July holiday. 

The mom-of-three started off the video filming her low-key morning look, a simple white tee with a gray hat, as she took her followers along with her throughout her day. Her stylish looks included a white bikini top and white shorts, a white sweetheart neckline peek-a-boo dress and a little black dress with cut-outs and an asymmetrical hem for a night out on the town.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cavallari also recently admitted that she’s “having fun” on the dating scene after her split from former Chicago Bears football player Jay Cutler in 2020.

“This is the first time in my life I've really dated," she told Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April. "I've always had boyfriends, I got married very young, so I am just enjoying it."

Related Articles
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Spotted Hanging Out with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Usher in Croatia
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Spotted Hanging Out with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Usher in Croatia
Guide to Celebrating Halloween at Disney World
How to Plan Your Disney World Halloween Trip, According to 4 Disney Experts
Kristen Bell and Family Stranded at Airport
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Address Angry Comments Questioning if They Were Really 'Stranded' at Airport
Magic Johnson Thanks Yacht Staff for a Tremendous Six Weeks as He Wraps Up European Vacation
Magic Johnson's 6-Week Vacation Aboard this Chartered Megayacht Likely Cost Around $7.5 Million
Ashton Mila Santa Barbara Guest House Airbnb
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Are Listing Their Santa Barbara Guest House on Airbnb — See Inside!
Ryan Gosling attends the 60th anniversary party of TAG Heuer Carrera at Outernet London on April 20, 2023 in London, England., Eva Mendes photographed for New York & Company fashion event, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Sep 2018
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes and Daughters Vacationed in Wyoming After 'Barbie' Press Tour: Source
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen Share Inside Glimpse of Yacht Vacation
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen Share Glimpse of Romantic Yacht Vacation: ‘Living Life’
Ashley Graham and Husband Justin Ervin Celebrate 13 Years of Marriage During Italy Vacation
Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin Celebrate 13 Years of Marriage in Italy: ‘13 Going On Forever'
Dua Lipa instagram 08 14 23 Sailing Peloponnese
Dua Lipa Keeps Effortlessly Cool During Greek Vacation: ‘Sailing Through the Peloponnese’
MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Paris Hilton -- (Photo by: Dan Boczarski/NBC via Getty Images)
Paris Hilton and Family Spotted Vacationing in Maui After Deadly Wildfires Kill 96
Angel Reese and Boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher Cozy up on Jamaican Vacation
Angel Reese Shares Cute Photos from Her Jamaican Vacation with Boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher
Housewives in the Hamptons
Brandi Glanville, Phaedra Parks and Gretchen Rossi Take Glamorous Girls Trip to the Hamptons! (Exclusive)
Kylie Jenner birthday weekend posts
Kylie Jenner Soaks Up the Sun in Bikini on 26th Birthday Trip: ‘Summer All Year Long’
The American Airlines flight preparing for landing at Chicago O'Hare international airport
American Airlines Plane Drops 15,000 Feet In 3 Minutes: 'It Was Terrifying'
Jennifer Lopez Summer Vacation in Italy
Jennifer Lopez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Summer Getaway in Italy: Watch
United Airlines Boeing wide body 777-200 aircraft as seen during take off and flying phase
United Airlines Flight's Nose Dive That Came Within 800 Ft. of Pacific Ocean Was Due to Pilot Error: Officials