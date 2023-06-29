Lifestyle Food Kristin Cavallari’s Kitchen Essentials Include a Popular Dutch Oven and the Hand Mixer Jennifer Garner Uses Many of her must-haves are on sale now at Amazon By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 29, 2023 12:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty / People / Daisy Rodriguez Her reality TV show may have ended a few years ago, but we just got another glimpse into the life of Kristin Cavallari. On the heels of her third cookbook’s launch, Truly Simple, we caught up with the Uncommon James founder via an email interview. She shared all of her must-have kitchen essentials, including ones you might need for her new recipes, as well as other affordable finds, and they’re all on Amazon. Starting at just $10, you can pick up everything from an easy-to-use garlic press to a cast iron Dutch oven that has thousands of perfect ratings to some on-sale Caraway cookware. You can even bag some of Cavallari’s favorite ingredients, like the marinara sauce she uses “for the meals I need to throw together in a cinch.” (She even recently stopped by The Saucery by Rao’s Homemade, a pop-up in Chicago.) And while Amazon Prime Day isn’t for another week or so, many of Cavallari’s recommendations are already on sale. Keep scrolling to shop now. Daniel Boczarski/Getty Kristin Cavallari’s Kitchen Essentials Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven, 6-Quart, $35.85 with Prime (orig. $57.94) KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer in Ice Blue, $54.99 (orig. $59.99) Tovla Jr. Knives for Kids 3-Piece Set in Multi-Green, $9.95 Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press in Imperial Silver, $9.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99) Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Sauce Pan with Lid in Cream, $103 (orig. $115) Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Ziploc Quart Food Storage Bags, 80 Count, $10.99 KidzWerks Child Standing Tower Kids Kitchen Step Stool in Gray, $139.95 (orig. $175) Microplane Premium Classic Series Zester Grater 18/8 in Black, $16.99 Microplane Adjustable Mandoline Slicer with V-Blade and Julienne Stainless Steel Blades, $39.99 Amazon Has Tons of Deals Under $50 on Trendy One-Piece Swimsuits If you're looking to try some of her "quick and easy meals that you can throw together on the busiest weekdays," make sure to grab the Amazon Basics Round Dutch Oven. “I feel like I use it for everything, even if I’m just sauteing veggies. It’s my favorite,” Cavallari tells PEOPLE. It also happens to be a favorite for tons of shoppers, too. More than 34,000 people have given the enamel cookware a five-star rating. One shopper said it’s “one of the best things I’ve ever spent my money on.” Another customer called it their “kitchen workhorse,” since it's their “go-to for stews, soups, goulash, [and] spaghetti sauce.” Plus, Amazon Prime members can get it for a special sale price. Amazon Buy on Amazon $58 $36 Cavallari also spends a lot of time in the kitchen with her kids. “I do more baking with them than cooking, but they love using whisks from Uncommon James and KitchenAid handheld mixers,” she says. While the whisks aren’t available on Amazon (you can get them on her website!), the KitchenAid appliance is — and it’s on sale. Used by a PEOPLE editor and Jennifer Garner, the hand cramp-preventing tool has five different speeds and is easy to hold since it only weighs 2 pounds. Just plug it in, choose your speed, then start whipping up smooth, clump-free cake batter, fluffy potatoes, or creamy frosting. Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $55 According to Kristin Cavallari, These Are The Top 15 Finds from Amazon's Small Business Gift Guide When her kids were younger, Cavallari had them using the KidzWerks Child Standing Tower to reach the counter and the Tovla Jr. Knives for chopping ingredients, which you can snag for just $10. According to one shopper, the knives are “sharp enough to cut, but not sharp enough to hurt.” As for the adjustable step stool, it’s on the pricier end, but right now, it’s 20 percent off. Amazon Buy on Amazon $10 As for one the affordable kitchen essential she could never live without, Cavallari made sure to list the Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press, because she uses it for “every meal, pretty much.” The highly rated tool makes mincing garlic quick and easy, and it even doubles as a crusher for ginger, nuts, and more. Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $10 If you’re building up your kitchen from scratch, Cavallari recommends grabbing a saucepan, like this one from Caraway. It has a non-toxic coating, holds up to 3 quarts, and is currently at its lowest price in the past 30 days. Available in six colors, including cream, navy, and yellow, it’ll fit any kitchen aesthetic. Other kitchen products from her list include a Microplane Adjustable Mandoline Slicer and Ziploc Quart Food Storage Bags for leftovers. Take a page out of Kristin Cavallari’s cookbook and shop more kitchen essentials below. Amazon Buy on Amazon $115 $103 Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 $20 Amazon Buy on Amazon $11 Courtesy by Amazon Buy on Amazon $175 $140 Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 Amazon Buy on Amazon $9 Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $16 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Garner, Kelly Ripa, and More Celebs Are Opting for This Practical Bag to Carry All of Their Essentials 94 Best July 4 Sales of 2023 to Shop Now This ‘Unbelievably Comfortable’ Hanes Wireless Bra Is on Sale for $12 at Amazon Today