Kristin Cavallari’s Kitchen Essentials Include a Popular Dutch Oven and the Hand Mixer Jennifer Garner Uses

Many of her must-haves are on sale now at Amazon

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 12:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Deal Roundup: Kristin Cavallari Roundup Tout
Photo:

Getty / People / Daisy Rodriguez

Her reality TV show may have ended a few years ago, but we just got another glimpse into the life of Kristin Cavallari.  

On the heels of her third cookbook’s launch, Truly Simple, we caught up with the Uncommon James founder via an email interview. She shared all of her must-have kitchen essentials, including ones you might need for her new recipes, as well as other affordable finds, and they’re all on Amazon. Starting at just $10, you can pick up everything from an easy-to-use garlic press to a cast iron Dutch oven that has thousands of perfect ratings to some on-sale Caraway cookware

You can even bag some of Cavallari’s favorite ingredients, like the marinara sauce she uses “for the meals I need to throw together in a cinch.” (She even recently stopped by The Saucery by Rao’s Homemade, a pop-up in Chicago.) And while Amazon Prime Day isn’t for another week or so, many of Cavallari’s recommendations are already on sale. Keep scrolling to shop now. 

Kristin Cavallari at The Saucery by Raoâs Homemade pop up in Chicago, IL

Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Kristin Cavallari’s Kitchen Essentials 

If you're looking to try some of her "quick and easy meals that you can throw together on the busiest weekdays," make sure to grab the Amazon Basics Round Dutch Oven. “I feel like I use it for everything, even if I’m just sauteing veggies. It’s my favorite,” Cavallari tells PEOPLE. It also happens to be a favorite for tons of shoppers, too. More than 34,000 people have given the enamel cookware a five-star rating. 

One shopper said it’s “one of the best things I’ve ever spent my money on.” Another customer called it their “kitchen workhorse,” since it's their “go-to for stews, soups, goulash, [and] spaghetti sauce.” Plus, Amazon Prime members can get it for a special sale price. 

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven, 6-Quart

Amazon

Cavallari also spends a lot of time in the kitchen with her kids. “I do more baking with them than cooking, but they love using whisks from Uncommon James and KitchenAid handheld mixers,” she says. While the whisks aren’t available on Amazon (you can get them on her website!), the KitchenAid appliance is — and it’s on sale. 

Used by a PEOPLE editor and Jennifer Garner, the hand cramp-preventing tool has five different speeds and is easy to hold since it only weighs 2 pounds. Just plug it in, choose your speed, then start whipping up smooth, clump-free cake batter, fluffy potatoes, or creamy frosting. 

Amazon Prime Day KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer - KHM512, Ice Blue

Amazon

When her kids were younger, Cavallari had them using the KidzWerks Child Standing Tower to reach the counter and the Tovla Jr. Knives for chopping ingredients, which you can snag for just $10. According to one shopper, the knives are “sharp enough to cut, but not sharp enough to hurt.” As for the adjustable step stool, it’s on the pricier end, but right now, it’s 20 percent off. 

Amazon Tovla Jr. Knives for Kids 3-Piece Nylon Kitchen Baking Knife Set

Amazon

As for one the affordable kitchen essential she could never live without, Cavallari made sure to list the Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press, because she uses it for “every meal, pretty much.” The highly rated tool makes mincing garlic quick and easy, and it even doubles as a crusher for ginger, nuts, and more. 

Amazon Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press with Soft, Easy to Squeeze Handle

Amazon

If you’re building up your kitchen from scratch, Cavallari recommends grabbing a saucepan, like this one from Caraway. It has a non-toxic coating, holds up to 3 quarts, and is currently at its lowest price in the past 30 days. Available in six colors, including cream, navy, and yellow, it’ll fit any kitchen aesthetic. 

Other kitchen products from her list include a Microplane Adjustable Mandoline Slicer and Ziploc Quart Food Storage Bags for leftovers. Take a page out of Kristin Cavallari’s cookbook and shop more kitchen essentials below. 

Amazon Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Sauce Pan with Lid

Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Amazon
Amazon Ziploc Quart Food Storage Bags, Grip 'n Seal Technology

Amazon
KidzWerks Child Standing Tower

Courtesy by Amazon
Amazon Microplane Premium Classic Series Zester Grater

Amazon
Microplane Adjustable Mandoline Food Slicer

Amazon
Amazon Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce

Amazon
Amazon Truly Simple: 140 Healthy Recipes for Weekday Cooking: A Cookbook by Kristin Cavallari

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Jennifer Garner and Kelly Ripa out and about with backpacks
Jennifer Garner, Kelly Ripa, and More Celebs Are Opting for This Practical Bag to Carry All of Their Essentials
July 4th Best Deals Overall Tout
94 Best July 4 Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
One-Off Deal: Cheap Hanes Product Tout
This ‘Unbelievably Comfortable’ Hanes Wireless Bra Is on Sale for $12 at Amazon Today
Related Articles
David Chang, Secret Chef
David Chang Cooks Salmon with Just a Clothing Steamer in 30 Minutes on New Show — Watch
Crocodile Ramen bowl
Crocodile Leg Appears to Crawl Out of Ramen Bowl in This Controversial Restaurant Menu Item
exterior of Costco
Costco Confirms They Are Cracking Down on Membership Card Sharing with New Protocol
Dairy Queen Adds a Bonus Blizzard to the 2023 Summer Menu
Dairy Queen Adds a Bonus Blizzard Flavor to the Summer Menu
Selena Gomez Our Place
Selena Gomez Collaborated with Our Place on 2 Fresh New Colors and a Serious Design Upgrade for the Always Pan
Little Gem & Radish Salad With Feta-Buttermilk Dressing
Susan Spungen's Little Gem Salad with Feta-Buttermilk Dressing Is a 'Fresher Take' on a Wedge Salad
new and returning summer trader joe's items
Trader Joe’s Reveals Their Summer Lineup — Including a New Ice Cream Flavor
Popeyes chicken sandwiches
Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for More Than 10 Days with a BOGO Deal
Jennifer Lawrence takes on Hot Ones
Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Passionately Threw Up' After Eating Spicy Wings on 'Hot Ones'
Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart
See Blair Underwood and Josie Hart’s Swarovski-Covered Wedding Cake (Exclusive)
Kris Jenner (L) and Kim Kardashian West attend the BoF West Summit at Westfield Century City
Kim Kardashian Says Mom Kris Jenner Had a Vodka ‘Every Day’ to ‘Handle’ 6 Kids
Spongebob Popsicle Eyes Changed to Chocolate
The SpongeBob Popsicle Doesn’t Have Gumball Eyes Anymore and Fans Are Upset: ‘What Is This Insanity’
Ree and Bryce Drummond
Ree Drummond Visits Son Bryce at College – and They Make a Hilarious Pit Stop While Shopping for Home Items
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Visit 'Great British Baking Show', Poses with Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Visit 'Great British Baking Show' Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith on Set
Daily Harvest
Daily Harvest CEO Speaks Out for the First Time About Lentil Dish That Caused Customer Illnesses
Silos Baking Competition credit Magnolia Network
‘Silos Baking Competition’ Crowns First Season’s Winner — Get the Winning Recipe Now Available at Joanna Gaines’ Bakery (Exclusive)