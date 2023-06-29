Her reality TV show may have ended a few years ago, but we just got another glimpse into the life of Kristin Cavallari.

On the heels of her third cookbook’s launch, Truly Simple, we caught up with the Uncommon James founder via an email interview. She shared all of her must-have kitchen essentials, including ones you might need for her new recipes, as well as other affordable finds, and they’re all on Amazon. Starting at just $10, you can pick up everything from an easy-to-use garlic press to a cast iron Dutch oven that has thousands of perfect ratings to some on-sale Caraway cookware.

You can even bag some of Cavallari’s favorite ingredients, like the marinara sauce she uses “for the meals I need to throw together in a cinch.” (She even recently stopped by The Saucery by Rao’s Homemade, a pop-up in Chicago.) And while Amazon Prime Day isn’t for another week or so, many of Cavallari’s recommendations are already on sale. Keep scrolling to shop now.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Kristin Cavallari’s Kitchen Essentials

If you're looking to try some of her "quick and easy meals that you can throw together on the busiest weekdays," make sure to grab the Amazon Basics Round Dutch Oven. “I feel like I use it for everything, even if I’m just sauteing veggies. It’s my favorite,” Cavallari tells PEOPLE. It also happens to be a favorite for tons of shoppers, too. More than 34,000 people have given the enamel cookware a five-star rating.

One shopper said it’s “one of the best things I’ve ever spent my money on.” Another customer called it their “kitchen workhorse,” since it's their “go-to for stews, soups, goulash, [and] spaghetti sauce.” Plus, Amazon Prime members can get it for a special sale price.

Amazon

Cavallari also spends a lot of time in the kitchen with her kids. “I do more baking with them than cooking, but they love using whisks from Uncommon James and KitchenAid handheld mixers,” she says. While the whisks aren’t available on Amazon (you can get them on her website!), the KitchenAid appliance is — and it’s on sale.

Used by a PEOPLE editor and Jennifer Garner, the hand cramp-preventing tool has five different speeds and is easy to hold since it only weighs 2 pounds. Just plug it in, choose your speed, then start whipping up smooth, clump-free cake batter, fluffy potatoes, or creamy frosting.

Amazon

When her kids were younger, Cavallari had them using the KidzWerks Child Standing Tower to reach the counter and the Tovla Jr. Knives for chopping ingredients, which you can snag for just $10. According to one shopper, the knives are “sharp enough to cut, but not sharp enough to hurt.” As for the adjustable step stool, it’s on the pricier end, but right now, it’s 20 percent off.

Amazon

As for one the affordable kitchen essential she could never live without, Cavallari made sure to list the Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press, because she uses it for “every meal, pretty much.” The highly rated tool makes mincing garlic quick and easy, and it even doubles as a crusher for ginger, nuts, and more.

Amazon

If you’re building up your kitchen from scratch, Cavallari recommends grabbing a saucepan, like this one from Caraway. It has a non-toxic coating, holds up to 3 quarts, and is currently at its lowest price in the past 30 days. Available in six colors, including cream, navy, and yellow, it’ll fit any kitchen aesthetic.

Other kitchen products from her list include a Microplane Adjustable Mandoline Slicer and Ziploc Quart Food Storage Bags for leftovers. Take a page out of Kristin Cavallari’s cookbook and shop more kitchen essentials below.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Courtesy by Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

