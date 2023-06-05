Kristin Cavallari Gets 3 Teeny-Tiny Zodiac Tattoos — and Then Inks Her Artist!

The 'Laguna Beach' alum got the new tattoos dedicated to each of her children with ex Jay Cutler

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on June 5, 2023 04:33 PM
Kristin Cavallari Gets 3 Teeny-Tiny Zodiac Tattoos â and Then Inks Her Artist!
Photo:

Kristin Cavallari/instagram

Kristin Cavallari is upping her artistry.

Over the weekend, the former Laguna Beach star turned jewelry designer, 36, visited tattoo artist winterstone (who’s real name is Daniel Winter) for quite literally a star-studded ink session. 

In a video shared to the parlor’s Instagram account, Cavallari shows off her three astrology-inspired designs dedicated to each of her children — daughter Saylor, 7, and sons Jaxon, 8, and Camden, 10, whom she shares with ex Jay Cutler

On Cavallari’s wrist lies a dainty Leo zodiac sign representing her eldest’s August birth date. She also chose to get a tiny Taurus symbol on her pinky finger and a small Sagittarius arrow on her neck behind her ear for Jaxson and Saylor, who were born in May and November respectively. 

 “For her Kiddos,” winterstone wrote on Instagram. 

Kristin Cavallari Gets 3 Teeny-Tiny Zodiac Tattoos â and Then Inks Her Artist!

Kristin Cavallari/instagram
Kristin Cavallari Gets 3 Teeny-Tiny Zodiac Tattoos â and Then Inks Her Artist!

Kristin Cavallari/instagram
Kristin Cavallari Gets 3 Teeny-Tiny Zodiac Tattoos â and Then Inks Her Artist!

Kristin Cavallari/instagram

The mom of three also posted a carousel of photos to her own Instagram, captioning it “This equals 10,” seemingly referencing the number of tattoos she currently has. 

In exchange for the artwork, Cavallari also tried her hand at tattooing by practicing her skills on the pro, who shared a video to his Instagram Story of the MTV alum tattoing his forearm with a tiny dot (of course, with safety measures taken). 

Last summer, Cavallari worked with the celebrity-favorite tattooer on her “1111” ink, which in spiritual terms represents "being supported by forces you cannot see," according to Cosmopolitan.

In 2020, she also got her children's initials inked on her forearm and a butterfly design, the latter a sign of "going through difficult times," she explained, seemingly referring to her split from the NFL player.

Adding another zodiac sign for a fourth kid isn’t entirely in the cards for Cavallari — but having another child isn’t completely out of the question either. 

While answering a few fan-submitted questions on Instagram last summer, she admitted that she’s “not looking to have more [babies]."

"BUT,” she added, “if I met someone who didn't have kids then I would have one more."

For now, she wants her kids to enjoy a life outside of the limelight

"Well, I would say no until they're 18," she shared on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April on whether she would allow her kids to pursue a path on reality television. "Listen, if they want to pursue a career in entertainment when they're 18, absolutely I will support it. But until they're 18, I want them just to be kids."

"I just try to keep them kids as long as possible," she added.

