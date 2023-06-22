Kristin Cavallari Says Dating Is 'Not Important' to Her 3 Years After Divorce from Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari isn't in a hurry to get back onto the dating scene.

In a recent interview with E! News, the Laguna Beach and The Hills star, 36, opened up about where her priorities lie three years after her divorce from ex-husband and former NFL quarterback, Jay Cutler.

"I'm not overwhelmed, because there's not a lot going on," the reality star said of her current dating life. "It's really not important to me right now. It's just not with where I'm at in my life."

Kristin Cavallari attends Variety's TV FYC Fest. Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Cavallari emphasized that she’s a mom “first and foremost” to her three children. She and Cutler, 40, share sons Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 7.

“I've had a lot of fun in the last few years, just really focusing on my friends and getting to hang out with my friends again, because I didn't get to do that for a long time,” she explained. “Really, when you're having little babies and three babies, essentially, at one point in time, that was my world. And so it's been nice to just have fun again."

While dating isn’t a big priority for her right now, it’s also not totally out of the question. The Laguna Beach alum shared that she would prefer to meet someone in real life instead of through the dating apps or online — which she previously revealed she was doing.

“Anyone can be great on paper, and you gotta have that chemistry,” she explained. “I want to meet someone organically.”

Cavallari announced her divorce from Cutler in 2020 after seven years of marriage and 10 years of being together. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari attend Michigan Avenue Magazine's Fall Fashion Issue Celebration in 2014. Jeff Schear/Getty

In an August 2022 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, she revealed that, looking back, the relationship was “toxic.” However, she said she genuinely hopes her ex “finds someone” and gets remarried.

“I think with any relationship, you just have to realize what are deal-breakers for you, what's important to you and what's not," she reflected. "I was really unhappy and that was the bottom line, and I was in an unhealthy relationship. And so that, to me, is not worth it.”

“Also, I didn't want my kids thinking that that was normal,” she continued. “I wanted them to see me happy and see me eventually — not right now — but eventually, see me with someone who really respects me and treats me the way I need to be treated."

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Cavallari also discussed her dating life during an April appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, sharing that she was simply “having fun” right now.

"I just have taken a stance that until I'm in a serious, committed relationship, there's nothing to really report,” she told host Jennifer Hudson. "I’m having fun. I do have good dating stories."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“This is the first time in my life I've really dated," she added. "I've always had boyfriends, I got married very young, so I am just enjoying it.”

