Kristen Bell Shares Star-Studded Vacation Photos with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More Celebs

Jason Bateman, Jimmy Fallon and John Mulaney were also pictured at the Idaho spot, which is reportedly co-owned by Jimmy Kimmel

Published on July 7, 2023 04:03PM EDT
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell goes on celeb-studded vacation. Photo:

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Several A-listers got together for a star-studded meal in Idaho.

On Friday, Kristen Bell posted a slew of photos on her Instagram featuring her vacation to Swan Valley, Idaho, which also included a shot of several celebrities posing together at a long dining table outside. The group gathered at South Fork Lodge, which Jimmy Kimmel reportedly bought in 2020, according to WSJ Magazine and the Idaho State Journal.

The photo, which makes for an epic game of "six degrees of separation," included Jennifer Aniston, who sat near her close friends Jason Bateman and Friends costar Courteney Cox. Of course, Bell’s husband Dax Shepard could be seen smiling midway along the table; he sat across from Parks and Recreation actor Adam Scott. John Mulaney and Olivia Munn also made an appearance in the photo, while Munn threw up a peace sign for the photo.

The celebrity sightings didn't end there. The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon could also be seen at the end of the table, waving hello, along with CNN's Jake Tapper and actor and writer, Tim Curcio.

Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell takes a photo of a star-studded dinner with Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and others.

Kristen Bell/Instagram
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell takes a selfie with husband Dax Shepard.

Kristen Bell/Instagram

"Idaho, chapter 1 🏔️🧡," Bell captioned the post.

The Frozen star started out the photo carousel with a sweet selfie of Shepard, kissing the top of her head as a view of a mountain and a sunset could be seen behind them.

She also shared multiple shots outdoors including one of her daughter beside a waterfall and a snap of Shepard’s back as he stood on a rock while staring out at a river.

Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell goes on celeb-studded vacation.

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Several family photos made it into the post including a father-daughter moment with Shepard holding younger daughter Delta, 8, in his arms during the sunset. Another picture showed Bell, Shepard and their older daughter, Lincoln, 10, posing with peace signs while on a rocky path.

Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell takes a photo with husband Dax Shepard and daughter.

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Heading to Idaho for a family summer trip is an annual tradition for the family. Bell posted several photos of their trip last year as well, including a similar shot of a big dinner party attended by Jimmy Kimmel, his wife Molly McNearney, Jake Tapper and many others.

Shepard also posted a handful of photos from his summer adventures, captioning the post, "Humidity. Sunsets. Olfactory bliss. Kind hosts. #BigBrown in a meadow, complete with a 50 amp outlet. Pontoon jungle cruise. Dearest Summer, please never end."

