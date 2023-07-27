Kristen Bell Shares Photo of Dax Shepard Cuddling Daughter on Airport Floor amid 9-Hour Delay

Dax Shepard did his best to make his little one comfortable as they prepared to sleep on their airport floor

Angela Andaloro
Updated on July 27, 2023
Kristen Bell and Family Stranded at Airport
Kristen Bell/Instagram

Kristen Bell has been caught up in a travel nightmare with her family of four.

Documenting the incident on her Instagram Story Wednesday night, the Good Place actress, 43, showed daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9, finding ways to pass the time as they found themselves stranded at Boston Logan International Airport due to "9 hours of delays."

Bell and husband  Dax Shepard, 48, were also joined by friends and their children, who helped keep the family of four entertained as they all hoped to make progress in their travels. One of the girls could be seen playing Uno with a friend while the adults settled for spades.

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Due to the fact there were "no hotels available for 50 miles," the group set up and prepared to sleep on the airport floor. One of Bell's videos shows the Armchair Expert host cuddling his daughter on the floor as they watched something on a tablet.

Although they were eventually told they couldn't stay on the airport floor, the family lucked out in having friends in the area who offered the group their attic.

In June, Bell shared another unforgettable experience that she had with her two kids and some friends. The Frozen star shared several photos from her outing to see Lizzo perform with longtime friend Ryan Hansen. "Legendary weekend getting to meet our most favorite person of all the people… @lizzobeeating !!!" she wrote.

"Hard to describe the emotions I felt when she wrapped her arms around my girls and squeezed them with so much love," the mom of two captioned the set of Instagram photos.

Kristen Bell/Instagram

During a SXSW panel in Austin, Texas, in March, which was held in support of their diaper brand Hello Bello, the actors discussed their love of parenting.

Shepard said that "nothing compares to being a dad. It is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me."

"When I have failures in life, I get to come home and still be dad," Shepard added. "It is the most transformative experience. You can feel it's why you are here."

