Kristen Bell Shares Emotional Moment Her Two Kids Got to Meet Lizzo: 'So Much Love'

Kristen Bell praised Lizzo for living a lifestyle that "inspires my whole family" in an Instagram post Wednesday

Published on June 8, 2023
Kristen Bell Shares the Emotional Moment Where Her Two Kids Got to Meet Lizzo: 'So Much Love'
Kristen Bell's daughters meeting Lizzo. Photo:

Instagram/kristenanniebell

Kristen Bell shared an unforgettable experience with her two kids and some special family friends.

On Wednesday, the Frozen star, 42, shared photos from her outing with daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 10, to see Lizzo perform, alongside former Veronica Mars costar Ryan Hansen and his family.

"Legendary weekend getting to meet our most favorite person of all the people… @lizzobeeating !!! Hard to describe the emotions I felt when she wrapped her arms around my girls and squeezed them with so much love," the mom of two captioned the set of Instagram photos.

In the photos, both girls are clearly emotional while meeting the "About Damn Time" singer. There are also scenes of the group enjoying the concert together.

"Lizzo inspires my whole family on a level no other artist does. She makes living life FUN," the actress raved. "She gives my girls happiness and self-esteem and man oh man did she deliver at this concert!!!"

Hansen also shared glimpses of the special day, enjoyed alongside Bell and her family, his wife Amy and their daughter.

"LIZZO!!!!!!! Watching my daughter and her best buddy meet their ABSOLUTE IDOL @lizzobeeating made my heart explode!!! We are all are still recovering. We love you Lizzo ❤️‍🔥."

During a SXSW panel in Austin, Texas, in March, Bell and husband Dax Shepard raved about parenting, with the Armchair Expert host, 48, saying, "nothing compares to being a dad."

"It is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me," he continued. ""When I have failures in life, I get to come home and still be dad. It is the most transformative experience. You can feel it's why you are here."

