Kristen Bell Reveals Her Daughters Enjoy Drinking Non-Alcoholic Beer: 'You Can Judge Me'

The 'Good Place' actress reveals why she lets her kids drink non-alcoholic beer while appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on July 25, 2023 05:03PM EDT

Kristen Bell's kids have very mature taste.

While appearing on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Good Place actress, 43, chatted with host Kelly Clarkson, 41, about letting her two daughters — Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9 — drink non-alcoholic beers.

Although she admitted that it "sounds insane," Bell said that "context is important," since her 48-year-old husband Dax Shepard is a recovering addict.

"He's a recovering addict," Bell said of Shepard, "but he likes non-alcoholic beer, so he'd pop one open, he'd have [our oldest daughter] on his chest, and we'd walk and look at the sunset," she told Clarkson.

"As a baby, she was pawing at it, and sometimes she'd suck the rim of it. So I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family."

Bell went on to say that the drinks contain zero percent alcohol and that since establishing this routine, her kids have asked for non-alcoholic beer at restaurants.

"We've been at restaurants where she's said, 'Do you have any non-alcoholic beer?' And I'm like, maybe we just keep that for home time," said the actress.

"But then I'm sort of like, you can judge me if you want, I'm not doing anything wrong," added Bell. "That's your problem."

In June, Bell shared an unforgettable experience that she had with her two kids and some friends. The Frozen star shared several photos from her outing to see Lizzo perform with longtime friend Ryan Hansen. "Legendary weekend getting to meet our most favorite person of all the people… @lizzobeeating !!!" she wrote.

"Hard to describe the emotions I felt when she wrapped her arms around my girls and squeezed them with so much love," the mom of two captioned the set of Instagram photos.

