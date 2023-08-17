Kristen Bell Doubles Down on Why She Lets Her Daughters Drink Non-Alcoholic Beer: 'Not Your Business'

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard share daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 03:29PM EDT
kristen-bell-dax-shepard-cabingames0118
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty

Kristen Bell is doubling down on a parenting decision that some do not agree with.

The Good Place actress, 43, laughed with husband Dax Shepard, 48, on his Armchair Expert podcast as they recently talked about parenting decisions they've shared over the years that have rubbed others the wrong way.

One that the couple pointed to was their decision to let daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9, drink non-alcoholic beers, which she revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last month.

"People are very upset about that," Shepard remarked.

"They're allowed to be upset about that because they're not their kids. It's not your kid, you can think whatever you want," the Frozen star leveled.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dax Shepard; Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell/Instagram

"This is where we're different and you're at peace and I'm not. Orange juice has a .5% ABV alcohol by volume," Shepard noted. "Heinkien has a 0.0 ... If you're serving your kids orange juice, you're serving them way more alcohol."

"What's so cute about you to me is that you are so logical and fact-driven and evidence-based, but if people want to be angry about something, they're going to be angry about it," Bell added, noting that all the information is out there and the comments are taken out of context.

"When they have tried to order NAs at a restaurant or something, it's because of a very specific connection to you. Because first of all, they're educated on addiction and what substances are and how they affect your body and how scary they are and what they can do to you."

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell's kids
Kristen Bell Instagram

Going on to say how it's "nostalgic" to being on walks with Shepard as babies, she continued, "I thought that was kind of a cute story but again, it turned into, 'I let my kids drink.'"

She added, "None of this seems to connect seeing as though you're so open about sobriety and addiction and we're a family that strives to educate everyone about substances."

Shepard explained that hearing others attack Bell's parenting makes him, "want to have a confrontation or a debate. I'm always going to feel protective."

"If anyone has a problem that I let my kids drink NA beer sometimes, that's fine with me. I'm not going to change based on what anybody else says because this is our family and not your business."

Related Articles
Kelly Clarkson and River Rose Blackstock attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Kelly Clarkson's Deluxe Version of 'Chemistry' Will Feature a Cameo from Daughter River Rose
blac chyna coparenting
Blac Chyna Opens Up About Her Co-Parenting Relationships with Exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga
Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Cheers on Daughter Molly On Her First Day of First Grade as She Repeats the Year
Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Cheers on Daughter Molly on First Day of First Grade as She Repeats the Year: 'Big Deal'
Leah Messer Shares Photo of Daughter Adalynn on Her First Day of Fifth Grade: 'Happy Girl'
Leah Messer Shares Photo of Daughter Adalynn on Her First Day of Fifth Grade: 'Happy Girl'
Bindi Irwin sweet Instagram story post with daughter
Bindi Irwin Admires the 'World's Magic' with Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Grace: 'My Sweet Girl'
kimora lee simmons daughter 21st
Kimora Lee Simmons Celebrates Her 'Baby Girl' Aoki Lee as She Turns 21: 'So Super Proud of You'
Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown on August 16, 2023 in New York City
Jessica Alba Says Therapy Has Given Daughters a 'Language Where They Can Communicate with Me' (Exclusive)
Christina Aguilera daughter Summer Rain stage Israel 9th Birthday Instagram 08 16 23
Christina Aguilera Celebrates Daughter Summer Rain's 9th Birthday in Sweet Post: 'Mommy Loves You so Much!'
Pax Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie are seen in SoHo on August 16, 2023 in New York City.
Angelina Jolie and 19-Year-Old Son Pax Match in Muted Colors as They Step Out in New York City
Kathie Lee Gifford's Kids Honor Her as the 'Greatest Bubbe' to Her Grandkids in 70th Birthday Tributes
Kathie Lee Gifford's Kids Honor Her as the 'Greatest Bubbe' to Her Grandkids in 70th Birthday Tributes
chrissy teigen baby loves reality tv
Chrissy Teigen's 7-Month-Old Daughter Is Taking After Her Mom as They Watch Reality TV Together
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Shares Selfies with Her Two Sons as They Soak Up the 'Last Days of Summer'
hoda kotb 4th of july
Hoda Kotb Admits Her Mother Buys All of Her Kids’ Clothes: ‘She Really Loves It’
TI daughter beyonce concert
T.I.'s Wife Tiny Shares Cute Photo of 7-Year-Old Daughter as She Gets 'Beyoncé Ready' for Concert
Rumer Willis and Demi Moore attend the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California; Demi Moore Shares Photos from the Day Rumer Willis Gave Birth as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday
Demi Moore Shares Photos from the Day Rumer Willis Gave Birth as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday
Josie Balka Pregnant
'Bringing Up Bates' Star Josie Bates Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Husband Kelton: 'Party of Five'