Kristen Bell Doubles Down on Why She Lets Her Daughters Drink Non-Alcoholic Beer: 'Not Your Business'

Kristen Bell is doubling down on a parenting decision that some do not agree with.

The Good Place actress, 43, laughed with husband Dax Shepard, 48, on his Armchair Expert podcast as they recently talked about parenting decisions they've shared over the years that have rubbed others the wrong way.

One that the couple pointed to was their decision to let daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9, drink non-alcoholic beers, which she revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last month.

"People are very upset about that," Shepard remarked.

"They're allowed to be upset about that because they're not their kids. It's not your kid, you can think whatever you want," the Frozen star leveled.

"This is where we're different and you're at peace and I'm not. Orange juice has a .5% ABV alcohol by volume," Shepard noted. "Heinkien has a 0.0 ... If you're serving your kids orange juice, you're serving them way more alcohol."

"What's so cute about you to me is that you are so logical and fact-driven and evidence-based, but if people want to be angry about something, they're going to be angry about it," Bell added, noting that all the information is out there and the comments are taken out of context.

"When they have tried to order NAs at a restaurant or something, it's because of a very specific connection to you. Because first of all, they're educated on addiction and what substances are and how they affect your body and how scary they are and what they can do to you."

Going on to say how it's "nostalgic" to being on walks with Shepard as babies, she continued, "I thought that was kind of a cute story but again, it turned into, 'I let my kids drink.'"

She added, "None of this seems to connect seeing as though you're so open about sobriety and addiction and we're a family that strives to educate everyone about substances."

Shepard explained that hearing others attack Bell's parenting makes him, "want to have a confrontation or a debate. I'm always going to feel protective."

"If anyone has a problem that I let my kids drink NA beer sometimes, that's fine with me. I'm not going to change based on what anybody else says because this is our family and not your business."