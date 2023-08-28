Celebrity Parents Kristen Bell's Daughter Went 'Fishing' in the Shower — And Shows the 'Absolutely Revolting' Result The mom of two received a special surprise on Sunday By Candace Ganger Powell Candace Ganger Powell Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 28, 2023 02:22PM EDT Trending Videos Kristen Bell and a photo of the "fish" her daughter caught in the shower. Photo: Elyse Jankowski/Getty; Kristen Bell/Instagram Kristen Bell's daughter caught a couple of "fish" over the weekend and wanted to share with Mom. The Frozen actress, 43, shared a video on Instagram Sunday of a letter 10-year-old daughter Lincoln wrote. The note came after Lincoln and her dad, Dax Shepard, 48, went on a "fishing" expedition — in the shower. "Look how sweet my family is," Bell said pointing her phone camera to the mirror. "They left me a note in my sink." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. A letter written by Kristen Bell's daughter, Lincoln. Kristen Bell/Instagram Kristen Bell Says 'Nothing Makes Me Happier' Than Seeing Her Daughters as Citizens of the World Dressed in a navy blue sweatshirt, the star panned down to the letter. "It says, 'Dear Mom. Me and dad went fishing in the shower drain and dad caught a fish and I caught a minnow,' " Bell read. "I know you love fish, so me and dad are going to hand them over to you. Sincerely, Lincoln." A photo of the "fish" Kristen Bell's daughter caught. Kristen Bell/Instagram The "fish," however, weren't fish at all but instead, two hairballs — one large "fish" and a smaller "minnow." "Absolutely revolting," Bell concluded. She captioned the now-viral post, "How generous." Kristen Bell Reveals Her Daughters Enjoy Drinking Non-Alcoholic Beer: 'You Can Judge Me' Bell and Shepard, who married in October 2013, credit their daughters, Delta, 8, and Lincoln for giving life more meaning. "Nothing compares to being a dad," Shepard said during a SXSW panel in Austin, Texas in March. "It is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me." "When I have failures in life, I get to come home and still be dad," Shepard added. "It is the most transformative experience. You can feel it's why you are here."