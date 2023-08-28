Kristen Bell's Daughter Went 'Fishing' in the Shower — And Shows the 'Absolutely Revolting' Result

The mom of two received a special surprise on Sunday

Published on August 28, 2023
Kristen Bell Shares Hilarious Story of "Fish" Daughter Lincoln Caught in Shower Drain: "Absolutely Revolting"
Kristen Bell and a photo of the "fish" her daughter caught in the shower.

Elyse Jankowski/Getty; Kristen Bell/Instagram

Kristen Bell's daughter caught a couple of "fish" over the weekend and wanted to share with Mom.

The Frozen actress, 43, shared a video on Instagram Sunday of a letter 10-year-old daughter Lincoln wrote. The note came after Lincoln and her dad, Dax Shepard, 48, went on a "fishing" expedition — in the shower.

"Look how sweet my family is," Bell said pointing her phone camera to the mirror. "They left me a note in my sink."

A letter written by Kristen Bell's daughter, Lincoln.
A letter written by Kristen Bell's daughter, Lincoln.

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Dressed in a navy blue sweatshirt, the star panned down to the letter.

"It says, 'Dear Mom. Me and dad went fishing in the shower drain and dad caught a fish and I caught a minnow,' " Bell read. "I know you love fish, so me and dad are going to hand them over to you. Sincerely, Lincoln."

A photo of the "fish" Kristen Bell's daughter caught.
A photo of the "fish" Kristen Bell's daughter caught.

Kristen Bell/Instagram

The "fish," however, weren't fish at all but instead, two hairballs — one large "fish" and a smaller "minnow."

"Absolutely revolting," Bell concluded. She captioned the now-viral post, "How generous."

Bell and Shepard, who married in October 2013, credit their daughters, Delta, 8, and Lincoln for giving life more meaning.

"Nothing compares to being a dad," Shepard said during a SXSW panel in Austin, Texas in March. "It is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me."

"When I have failures in life, I get to come home and still be dad," Shepard added. "It is the most transformative experience. You can feel it's why you are here."

