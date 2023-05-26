Entertainment TV Kristen Bell, D'Arcy Carden and William Jackson Harper Have Cute 'The Good Place' Reunion: 'My Loves' "Surprised that table didn’t burst into flames with the collective hotness present," Bell's husband Dax Shepard shared of the trio's reunion By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 26, 2023 03:44 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: D'Arcy Carden/Instagram Kristen Bell, D’Arcy Carden and William Jackson Harper have returned to the Good Place. Carden, 43, shared a photo on Instagram of herself reuniting with her former The Good Place costars for lunch on Thursday. "Lunch with my loves 💛💛💛," she captioned the snapshot. Ted Danson Calls 'The Good Place' Finale an 'Absolutely Perfect Goodbye' Bell's husband Dax Shepard — who also made a brief cameo as Chet in the show's second season — reacted to the trio's reunion in the comment section, writing, “Surprised that table didn't burst into flames with the collective hotness present." Before Thursday's lunch hang, Bell, who played Eleanor Shellstrop on the series, and Carden, who portrayed Janet Della-Denunzio, had a mini Good Place reunion while filming the 2022 film The People We Hate At The Wedding. Bell later opened up to The Wrap about working alongside Carden again. "I mean, she's one of my favorite people. She's one of my dearest friends. We have a very close relationship and Claire Scanlon, our delicious director, had directed us both on ‘The Good Place,’ and so we all knew each other," Bell, 42, shared. Colleen Hayes/NBC 'The Good Place' Heads to TV Heaven: How the Show Handled Its Bittersweet Final Moments "And when that scene came up, Claire texted me, 'What do you think about D'Arcy?' And I think I responded with the word 'duh.' It just made so much sense," she added. "There is no one that I'd rather have help me put my underwear back on than D'Arcy Carden." The Good Place, created by Michael Schur, followed a group of newly-deceased people living in the afterlife together. But when Eleanor Shellstrop (Bell) realizes a glitch in the system has caused her to be in "the Good Place," she is then determined to become a better person. Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto also starred in the NBC comedy. After The Good Place concluded its four-season run in January 2020, Danson reflected on the cast's tight-knit friendship, which is a bond that was fortified with a sleepover at Danson's house a few weeks before the finale. "Mary had everyone come over and we had a sleepover," Danson, who played Michael, said on the Today show of his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen. "It makes a party even better when you can wake up, have a coffee and reminisce." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Good Place is now streaming in full on Netflix.