Kristen Bell, D'Arcy Carden and William Jackson Harper Have Cute 'The Good Place' Reunion: 'My Loves'

"Surprised that table didn’t burst into flames with the collective hotness present," Bell's husband Dax Shepard shared of the trio's reunion

Published on May 26, 2023 03:44 PM
The Good Place's Kristen Bell, D'Arcy Carden and William Jackson Harper Have Cute Reunion
Photo:

D'Arcy Carden/Instagram

Kristen Bell, D’Arcy Carden and William Jackson Harper have returned to the Good Place.

Carden, 43, shared a photo on Instagram of herself reuniting with her former The Good Place costars for lunch on Thursday.

"Lunch with my loves 💛💛💛," she captioned the snapshot.

Bell's husband Dax Shepard — who also made a brief cameo as Chet in the show's second season — reacted to the trio's reunion in the comment section, writing, “Surprised that table didn't burst into flames with the collective hotness present."

Before Thursday's lunch hang, Bell, who played Eleanor Shellstrop on the series, and Carden, who portrayed Janet Della-Denunzio, had a mini Good Place reunion while filming the 2022 film The People We Hate At The Wedding. Bell later opened up to The Wrap about working alongside Carden again.

"I mean, she's one of my favorite people. She's one of my dearest friends. We have a very close relationship and Claire Scanlon, our delicious director, had directed us both on ‘The Good Place,’ and so we all knew each other," Bell, 42, shared. 

THE GOOD PLACE
Colleen Hayes/NBC

"And when that scene came up, Claire texted me, 'What do you think about D'Arcy?' And I think I responded with the word 'duh.' It just made so much sense," she added. "There is no one that I'd rather have help me put my underwear back on than D'Arcy Carden."

The Good Place, created by Michael Schur, followed a group of newly-deceased people living in the afterlife together. But when Eleanor Shellstrop (Bell) realizes a glitch in the system has caused her to be in "the Good Place," she is then determined to become a better person.

Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto also starred in the NBC comedy.

After The Good Place concluded its four-season run in January 2020, Danson reflected on the cast's tight-knit friendship, which is a bond that was fortified with a sleepover at Danson's house a few weeks before the finale.

"Mary had everyone come over and we had a sleepover," Danson, who played Michael, said on the Today show of his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen. "It makes a party even better when you can wake up, have a coffee and reminisce."

The Good Place is now streaming in full on Netflix.

