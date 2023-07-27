Kristen Bell and Family 'Stranded' at Boston Airport for 9 Hours, Camp Out on Floor: 'We Made Quite a Home'

There were no hotels available "within 50 miles", said the 'Good Place' actress of her travel nightmare with husband Dax Shepard and their two daughters

By
Mackenzie Schmidt
mschmidt-headshot-2019
Mackenzie Schmidt

Updated on July 27, 2023 11:15AM EDT
Kristen Bell and Family Stranded at Airport
Photo:

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Kristen Bell made "quite a home" at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday night.

The Good Place actress, 43, documented on Instagram how she, her husband, Dax Shepard, 48, and their daughters, Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, were "stranded" at the airport for 9 hours due to flight delays. The group made the best of a bad situation and even planned to camp out, before eventually being forced to leave.

"Stranded at Boston Airport... 9 hours of delays," the star wrote on a photo of her group sitting at their gate. Initially the group passed the time by playing Uno (for the kids) and Spades (for Shepard) on the floor.

Kristen Bell and Family Stranded at Airport

Kristen Bell/Instagram

As the delay stretched on and an unplanned overnight in the city became inevitable, however, they searched for lodging in the area. Unfortunately, the Frozen star shared, "There were no hotels avail within 50 miles..."

Kristen Bell and Family Stranded at Airport

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Making the best of a true travel nightmare, the party set up camp in the terminal, creating makeshift beds across the seating area for the grown-ups and kids.

"We made quite a home for ourselves here," Bell joked on a selfie showing her makeup-free and with a toothbrush in her mouth, having seemingly managed to do her nighttime routine in the airport bathroom.

Kristen Bell and Family Stranded at Airport

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Unfortunately, the group were then booted from the airport floor as well. "We wanted to stay but we were kicked out," Bell wrote on another video showing the area strewn with blankets, numerous airplane neck pillows and snacks.

Kristen Bell and Family Stranded at Airport

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Thankfully a friend of a friend who lived nearby eventually came through with lodging for the family — a makeshift setup in their attic — but only after Shepard had already taken a sleep aid. Bell shared a photo of her and her husband making their way through an airport parking garage while Shepard seemingly slept standing up.

Kristen Bell and Family Stranded at Airport

Kristen Bell/Instagram

The family made it to their impromptu beds at around 1 a.m. Bell thanked their hosts, John and Krista, for taking them in — and even leading them on a scenic hike the next morning.

Bell's family wasn't alone in their travel woes. Flight delays and cancellations have been spiking this summer due to severe weather, extreme heat and staffing shortages at airlines and among air traffic controllers. Air travel is also seeing a huge boon in the wake of the pandemic, leading to record demand for flights and large crowds at airports.

Bell and Shepard had a much more successful vacation earlier this month when they traveled to Swan Valley, Idaho, for a gathering with a slew of celebrity friends.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Among her Instagrams of the trip, Bell shared a shot of several celebrities posing together at a long dining table outside. The group gathered at South Fork Lodge, which Jimmy Kimmel reportedly bought in 2020, according to WSJ Magazine and the Idaho State Journal.

The photo, which makes for an epic game of "six degrees of separation," included Jennifer Aniston, who sat near her close friends Jason Bateman and Friends costar Courteney Cox. Of course, Shepard could be seen smiling midway along the table; he sat across from Parks and Recreation actor Adam ScottJohn Mulaney and Olivia Munn also made an appearance in the photo. YouTube star Mark Rober and actress Shiri Appleby were also pictured at the table.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell/Instagram

The celebrity sightings didn't end there. The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon could also be seen at the end of the table, waving hello, along with CNN's Jake Tapper and actor and writer, Tim Curcio.

Bell also posted a sweet selfie of Shepard kissing the top of her head with a stunning mountain sunset view in the background.

