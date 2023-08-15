When Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard found themselves stuck at Boston Logan International Airport with their daughters last month, the family planned to camp out on the floor.

The couple documented the July 26 ordeal on Instagram, explaining that a nine-hour wait due to flight delays had caused them to spend $600 on makeshift beds and sleeping supplies.

However, not everyone was sympathetic to their situation. Some social media commenters questioned Bell’s claim that there were no hotel rooms availability within 50 miles of Boston's Logan International Airport.

On the Aug. 14 episode of Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Bell, 43, and Shepard, 48, addressed the backlash to the incident.

​​“I guess I was confused when I saw these really angry comments on my post, because I can’t figure out what makes someone mad about that story,” Shepard said.

“But, here’s the thing,” Bell replied. “You’re treating everyone as though they have the emotional and intellectual capacity that you have, or that your circle of friends [has]. A lot of people just get on the internet and they say ‘buddy, what should I Google?’ And they just Google angry, mad stuff. They want to be angry about something.”

On Bell’s Instagram Stories the night of the incident, she wrote that the family wanted to stay in their DIY setup, which consisted of blankets, neck pillows and snacks, but were made to move from the area by airport staff.

Fortunately, Bell, Shepard and daughters — Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8 — were able to find lodging at the home of a friend of a friend who lived nearby and had space in their attic.

During the podcast conversation, the Good Place star went on to describe the criticism aimed at the couple.

“It was like: ‘You’re not being kicked out,’ ‘Of course there were hotels,’ ‘I can’t believe you spent $600 on pillows,’” she said.

“One of my favorite ones was ‘More like, no hotels up to your standards,'" Shepard interjected. “I was like, we’re sleeping on the floor. . . just the notion that the video is us on the floor.”

According to Bell and Shepard, there were a dozen flight cancellations in Boston ahead of theirs, which kept getting bumped. So by the time they knew their flight wouldn’t be taking off that night, other stranded travelers had already booked up the nearby hotels.

Bell reflected on negativity on social media, acknowledging that it’s not only celebrities who get trolled online.

“You have to stop trying to prove things to people because it happens everywhere,” she said. “It doesn’t just happen to us, it happens to every single person, no matter how known you are on social media. Someone makes a comment and you just have to ignore them because they’re not on your level.”

“People suffer from outrage addiction,” she added.

“I guess my conclusion after this — which you guys may or may not agree with — it was so hostile and angry that I thought, ‘This has to be part of the political schism,’” Shepard said. “We have to somehow just represent liberals. And no matter what we would do, it would be proof that we’re crazy or stupid or whatever. It felt like there’s something political.”

“Ultimately, it’s not about us,” Bell said. “It’s about the person making the comment. People are going to make sh----y comments and the more time and energy you give to thinking about it, the more they’re justified to do it.”

