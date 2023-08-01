Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Donuts for Showing a Lottery Ticket as Mega Millions Reaches $1.05 Billion

The Mega Million Jackpot reached $1.05 billion, as of Aug. 1

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 01:38PM EDT
Krispy Kreme Will Give a Free Donut for Showing a Mega Million Ticket So That âAll Lottery Tickets Are Winnersâ via a press release
Photo:

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Krispy Kreme is making every lottery ticket holder a winner.

The doughnut and coffee chain announced that it will be giving away a free donut to people who show their lottery ticket — as the Mega Millions Jackpot reached over $1 billion this week. 

People can walk into any Krispy Kreme shop nationwide on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Wednesday, Aug. 2 and show a losing (or winning) ticket from the Mega Millions lottery or from another lottery to get a free original glazed donut (while supplies last), the company said in a press release.

Krispy Kreme Will Give a Free Donut for Showing a Mega Million Ticket So That âAll Lottery Tickets Are Winnersâ via a press release
Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnut.

Krispy Kreme

It’s part of the company’s latest promotion called ​​"Mega Glaze Days," in which the company is encouraging people to share their Krispy Kreme treat on social using the company’s hashtag and by tagging them in posts.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.05 billion as of Aug. 1 — the seventh-largest jackpot in U.S. history, according to the Associated Press

The Mega Millions lottery hasn’t had a jackpot winner since April 18, with the jackpot rolling over and continuing to grow month-to-month. It has previously been reported that the odds of winning a jackpot in the Powerball or Mega Millions lottery is 1 in 300 million

Krispy Kreme Will Give a Free Donut for Showing a Mega Million Ticket So That âAll Lottery Tickets Are Winnersâ via a press release
Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme

Mega Millions jackpot winners are given two options for how they'd like to claim their prize after handing in their tickets, though claim parameters vary from state to state. Powerball jackpot winners must choose between receiving their prize in 30 annual payments or a one-time, lump-sum cash payment. 

In this case, the winner would be able to collect the $1.05 billion sum in its entirety in annuity, with annual payments over 30 years, or obtain an estimated $527.9 million with tax, per AP.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

The highest Mega Millions' lottery wins in history include a $1.537 billion jackpot win in 2018 and a $1.337 billion jackpot win in 2022.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands, where drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET. Tickets are also sold online in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and D.C., but the purchaser must be in that state. 

Related Articles
Powerball and Mega Million lottery forms.
The Wildest Rules You Didn't Know Powerball and Mega Millions Winners Must Follow After Hitting the Jackpot
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mary Altaffer/AP/Shutterstock (13700845a) Sign announcing the $940 million Mega Millions Lottery jackpot is seen outside a convenience store on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, in New York Mega Millions Jackpot, New York, United States - 06 Jan 2023
Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $1.1 Billion After Friday Drawing Yields No Big Winner
Jackpot For Mega Millions Risen To $1.28 Billion
$1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Claimed by Maine Resident
Jackpot For Mega Millions Risen To $1.28 Billion
Single Ticket Holder Who Won $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Last Month Still Hasn't Claimed Prize
Mega Millions lottery tickets
2 Winners Come Forward to Claim $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Nearly 8 Weeks After Drawing
Mega Million Jackpot Grows To 400 Million
Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $910 Million – Here’s What the Winner Could Owe in Taxes
Mega Millions lottery tickets
Single Ticket Holder in Illinois Wins Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot of $1.3 Billion
California powerball
Single Winning Powerball Ticket Worth $1.08 Billion Sold in Los Angeles
Powerball
Powerball Prize Soars to $900 Million After No Jackpot Winner
Powerball
Powerball Jackpot Soars to $1 Billion: 'It Only Takes One Ticket to Win'
SAN ANSELMO, CA - JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the $460 million Powerball jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game's history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Powerball Jackpot Grows to $725 Million as No Winners Emerge for 35th Consecutive Drawing
Mega Millions
Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $640 Million — Making It the Seventh-Largest in Game's History
Indian rupee notes and coins
Sanitation Workers Hit $1.2M Jackpot After Pooling Money for Lottery
Image of a Powerball Ticket
Powerball Jackpot Grows to Estimated $675M — and the Next Drawing Is on Monday Night!
Mega Millions jackpot lottery tickets
Retired Handyman Claims $476M Jackpot, New York's Largest Mega Millions Prize: 'Doesn’t Feel Real'
Patricia Simmons
N.C. Woman Buys First Home and Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize a Week Later: 'It Was Unreal'